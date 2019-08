Korean and Russian students visit Park Kyong-ni memorial hall. August. 03, 2019 07:27. by Seol Lee snow@donga.com.

Some 40 participants of the 10th Korea-Russia Dialogue (KRD), a student exchange program between South Korea and Russia, visited the grave of Park Kyong-ni and the author’s memorial hall in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, according to the Toji Cultural Foundation on Friday. Earlier in June in Russia, St. Petersburg University held Park Kyong-ni literature festival.



