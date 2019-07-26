Samsung to release reinforced Galaxy Fold in September. July. 26, 2019 07:39. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics Co. plans to officially launch its long-delayed Galaxy Fold smartphone in September, after postponing the release originally scheduled for April amid a series of quality issues including screen defects since the February unveiling.



Samsung announced Thursday that it is testing the final products and plans to release them in the global market from September.



To address the quality issues, the South Korean electronics giant has significantly changed the design and structure of the Galaxy Fold. More than anything else, Samsung has extended the top protective layer of the display beyond the bezel to keep users from taking it off. The earlier version unveiled in February had the protective layer about 2 millimeters off from the bezel. The top and bottom of the hinge area have also been strengthened with new protection caps, while the space between the hinge and body has been reduced.



The launch of the Galaxy Fold in September is expected to touch off a competition of foldable smartphones in the global market, as Chinese tech company Huawei will also release its foldable model named Mate X, which was also unveiled in February. Although Huawei has not announced the launch date for the Mate X, Chinese and foreign media expect a September launch.



