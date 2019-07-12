Uijeongbu High's yearbook photos go viral this year again. July. 13, 2019 07:51. by Su-Yeon Kim sykim@donga.com.

Seniors of Uijeongbu High School have taken unique and funny photos of themselves for their yearbook, which has been famous for parody photos of celebrities or in creative costume.



The high school’s yearbook shooting was live-streamed by the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education on YouTube on Friday. Students copied famous food entrepreneur Baek Jong-won, football player Lee Kang-in, and independent activist Yoon Bong-gil, being at the center of attention. Others parodied super heroes starred in Marvel’s film “Avengers: Endgame,” Woody in “Toy Story,” and Pumbaa in “Lion King.” There was Ye-seo, who is a high-performing high school student in “Sky Castle,” a hit TV soap drama airing from the end of last year to the beginning of this year.



Cherishing their high school days, some students wore uniquely creative costume for their yearbook photos in 2009, which has gone viral and gained a lot of popularity. It has become a tradition of the school since then. “I attended Uijeongbu High School to be part of the yearbook tradition but I have no idea why I keep it secret home,” a student jokingly said on the YouTube livestream.



