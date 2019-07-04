Hyundai aims to 'revolutionize' engines with new fuel-efficient technology. July. 04, 2019 07:34. by Seok-Jun Bae eulius@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Group has developed a new engine that can sharply enhance vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.



At a media session on its new technology on Wednesday, the South Korean automotive company announced that it plans to apply its own continuously variable valve duration (CVVD) system, the first in the world, to its vehicles.



According to Hyundai, the CVVD technology is capable of flexibly controlling the valve duration time. One of the system's biggest advantages is that optimizing the valve duration time controls the amount of air flowing into the cylinder while improving gas discharges. Existing engines have fixed valve duration time. The CVVD technology can enhance performance by 4 percent, increase fuel efficiency by 5 percent and reduce gas emissions by 12 percent.



Hyundai also unveiled its new “Smart Stream G1.6 T-GDi” engine, to which the CVVD technology is applied first. The 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline-powered turbo GDi engine is capable of generating up to 180 horsepower and a maximum torque of 27.0 kgf-m (265 Nm). It is also South Korea's first engine mounted with the Low Pressure Exhaust Gas Recirculation system that recycles exhaust gas into the engine to improve fuel efficiency.



Hyundai also plans to apply the CVVD technology to its upcoming Sonata Turbo and other high-performance turbo-charged models. "The development of the CVVD technology is a good example how Hyundai Motor Group is strengthening our powertrain technology," said Albert Biermann, president and head of the Research and Development Division at Hyundai Motor Group. "We will continue our innovation efforts to bring forth paradigm shifts and ensure sustainability of our business model."



