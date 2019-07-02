Argentine VP pays a visit for Korea's disabled employment policy. July. 02, 2019 07:28. 1am@donga.com.

It has been confirmed that Argentine Vice President Gabriela Michetti paid an unofficial visit to South Korea in late March this year. Suffering a paralysis waist-down from a car accident, Michetti wrote a dramatic success story by carrying an election to become vice president of Argentina in 2015. On March 25, Vice President Michetti had a meeting with Jo Jong-ran, the chairwoman of Korea Employment Agency for the Disabled (KEAD), at Lotte Hotel in downtown Seoul. Having been established in 1990 under the Ministry of Employment and Labor, KEAD is in charge of directing and executing employment policies for the disabled.



Enforced in 1991, the policy of disabled quota refers to the number of jobs to mete out to the disabled to be complied by national and municipal organizations as well as public institutions and private businesses hiring more than 50 employees, and a breach is penalized with fines.



Starting in 2008, a new system was instituted, which was called a standard business establishment in the form of subsidiary for disabled employees. Under the new policy, a company that has a subsidiary with an over 30% share of disabled employees is considered complaint with the disabled quota. A maximum one billion won is subsidized for each standard business establishment.



한국어