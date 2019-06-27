Will Lee Kang-in join Levante UD?. June. 27, 2019 07:35. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

It is reported that Valencia’s Lee Kang-in may transfer to Levante UD before the next season begins. The 18-year-old South Korean starlet helped the South Korean U-20 football team finish second at the FIFA U-20 World Cup and won the Golden Ball.



The Deporte Valenciano, a regional newspaper in Valencia, reported on Wednesday that Valencia CF is highly likely to send Lee Kang-in to Levante UD on loan and Levante UD manager Paco Lopez personally called Lee to explain his role in the club next season. Other Spanish clubs, including RCD Espanyol and Granada CF, are also interested in scouting Lee, according to the newspaper.



It has been rumored during the FIFA U-20 World Cup that AFC Ajax and PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands are interested in Lee. But no clubs have shown more enthusiasm than Levante. Lee Kang-in joined Valencia CF’s first team in January this year and his deal with the club is effective until 2022. According to Transfermarkt’s estimation, Lee’s market value stands at 11 million U.S. dollars (approx. 12.7 billion won) which is why he is more likely to be loaned out than to join another club on a permanent transfer.



“It would be best for Lee to play for Valencia CF’s first team. If not, he might as well move to a team that guarantees Lee’s participation in games,” said Kim Dong-kook, CEO of football agency GSEN. “Although Lee’s buyout clause is set at 80 million euros, he could move to another team at a more realistic value through negotiations. It would be best if he could move to a club that guarantees his participation in games as early as possible.”



