The drifting of a N. Korean boat was reported to Cheong Wa Dae. June. 24, 2019 07:28. jks@donga.com,weappon@donga.com.

It has been confirmed that the National Maritime Police Agency reported the case of North Korean fishing boat being drifted to the South to South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae via a separate “hotline” at an earlier time than the case report paper released. That is, the maritime authority sent a reporting to the presidential office before briefing government agencies on the case report of the drifting of a North Korean boat given the severity of the issue. Suspicious voices are only increasing that Cheong Wa Dae turned a blind eye to the drift case reporting by the Korean forces although it received detailed reports on the North Korean fishing boat drifted to the South.



Upon request for the initial reporting time and details delivered to Cheong Wa Dae, the NMPA answered that the report in question was made via a hotline at 7:08 a.m. on June 15, and that the report said that a North Korean boat was adrift at Samcheok Port with the case being checked out by the Samcheok police substation, according to the National Assembly Defense Committee. One minute after the hotline report was delivered to Cheong Wa Dae, at 7:09 a.m. on June 15, the situation room of the National Maritime Police sent a report paper to the National Affairs Situation Room at the presidential office, the National Risk Management Center, the situation room at the National Intelligence Service and the Terrorism Information Integration Center. The report on the discovery of an alleged North Korean fish boat says that four North Korean fishermen on a boat being adrift on the seawall of Samcheok Port were reported via the South Korean Police hotline 112.



Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung posted on her Facebook account on Saturday that there had been some negligence (in response) by the National Security Office that received reports of the developments of the case and joined discussion from the beginning of the situation.



한국어