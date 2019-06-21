Double-deckers connecting Seoul, Gyeonggi Province to pass through Namsan Tunnel 1. June. 21, 2019 07:28. lkj@donga.com.

Double-deckers connecting Seoul and Gyeonggi Province will be allowed to go through the Namsan Tunnel 1 starting next month, as the construction work to heighten the ceiling of its toll was completed last Monday.



According to the Gyeonggi provincial government, the double-deckers were 3.99 meters tall, while the height of the toll gates toward downtown Seoul stood at just 3.5 meters. Therefore, the double-deckers could use the tunnel because they were able to enter the tunnel from the northern side of the Hannam Bridge but could not pass through the toll gates. The elevated ceiling has resolved the issue.



Gyeonggi Province will convert eight of the existing lines (numbers 5000, 5005, and 4108) passing through the tunnel into double-deckers.



Currently, a total of 166 buses on 12 lines connect Seoul and cities in southern Gyeonggi Province including Yongin, Seongnam and Suwon through Namsan Tunnel 1.



한국어