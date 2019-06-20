Samsung likely to unveil Galaxy Note 10 on Aug. 7 in New York. June. 20, 2019 07:50. by Ji-Hyun Kim, Do-Young Kwak jhk85@donga.com,now@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics Co. will likely unveil the Galaxy Note 10, the company's strategic smartphone for the second half of this year, on August 7 in New York. According to CNET, a U.S. technology website, and the telecommunication industry, the South Korean tech giant plans to launch the new product during an Unpacked event on August 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the place where Samsung launched the Note 9 last year.



The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to introduce the 6.8-inch Pro model, the biggest screen size ever for a smartphone, in addition to the regular 6.4-inch model. Reportedly, the regular model will reportedly feature triple cameras in the back, while the Pro will be equipped with a quad camera. Just like the Galaxy S10, the Note series will come with the Infinity-O display with a hole-punch cutout on the screen for a front-facing camera. The Note products will not feature a headphone jack but provide wireless earbuds instead, as was the case with the Galaxy Fold. The removal of an earphone jack will likely result in slimmer bezels and thickness.



The global launch of the Galaxy S10 is expected to happen on August 22. Samsung reportedly plans to offer two models based on the fifth-generation technology priced at around 1.2 million won (1,020 U.S. dollars) for the regular-size model and 1.4 million won (1,190 U.S. dollars) for the Pro.



한국어