Pres. Donald Trump formally makes his 2020 reelection bid. June. 20, 2019 07:51. by Yong Park parky@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump has officially announced his 2020 reelection bid at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday (local time). The roars of his supporters filled the 20,000-seat venue. Clad in red caps and T-shirts with Trump's 2016 slogan "Make America Great Again" printed, his supporters responded with thundering applauses and cheers at every word he said. No longer a real estate mogul and political outsider who declared his presidential bid in Manhattan, New York just before a media corps of 200 four years ago, Trump vividly displayed the power and authority of the incumbent president of the world's most powerful country.



Stepping on the podium after an introduction by his wife Melania in a yellow dress, Trump launched an attack on the mainstream media that had been critical about him. "(The 2016 election) was a defining moment in American history. Ask them, right there," he said, pointing at members of the media present. "By the way, that is a lot of fake news back there." The crowd also booed at the media, urging them to "tell the truth." He went on, saying, "And not only did we fill it up, but we had 120,000 requests. You know, if we have three or four empty seats, the fake news will say headlines he didn't fill the arena.



Trump devoted most of his 76-minute speech to boasting his economic and other accomplishments and criticizing the media and the Democratic Party. He also did not forget mentioning China, which is at trade war with the U.S. Trump says the U.S. helped rebuild China, and "they took us for suckers, and that includes Obama and Biden."



Stressing his "America First" policy, he strongly suggested that he will maintain the policy line of his first term. He suggested ways to resume trade talks with China and readjust his healthcare policy. However, critics say he failed to present the blueprint or vision for his reelection.



"I came from Milwaukee, Wisconsin for this. I am impressed by what the president has done for the past two and a hear years despite opposition from Congress and the media. I am sure he will be reelected," one supporter told the Dong-A Ilbo. Another Trump supporter also said, "President Trump is a true politician. I hope that he will be reelected, but it does not seem easy because 95 percent of the mainstream media is on the Democrats' side."



Trump also attacked Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Joe Biden. " A vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream," the U.S. president said. A 71-year-old supporter, who came to the U.S. from Cuba in 1967, said, "I am here to stop socialism."



한국어