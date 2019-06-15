Editions Imago, illustrator Kim Jung-gi, and RX Gallery receive Korean-French Culture Award. June. 15, 2019 07:35. by Jung-Min Dong ditto@donga.com.

CEO Marie-Jeanne Auzas of French publisher Editions Imago praised traditional Korean music “pansori” at the 2018 Korean-French Culture Award ceremony held at the South Korean embassy in Paris, France on Thursday.



Editions Imago established in 1977 has been publishing Korean literature series since 2004. The judging committee selected Editions Imago, South Korean illustrator Kim Jung-gi, and RX Gallery as the winners of the 19th Korean-French Culture Award. It is an award presented to individuals and organizations that have contributed to the promotion and publicizing of Korean culture and art.



“Drawing master” Kim Jung-gi has received an official invitation to the Angoulême International Comics Festival in France every year since 2014. He also showcased his drawing show titled “Monstres d'Asie. Kim Jung Gi,” translated as “Monster from Asia, Kim Jung-gi,” in collaboration with the “Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France” this year.



