John Daly eliminated in PGA Championship’s 2nd round. May. 20, 2019 07:51. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

John Daly (53) and Tiger Woods (44) are at the center of controversy ahead of the PGA Championship, a major tournament that marks the 101st anniversary this year. As Daly decided to use a cart due to arthritis on his right knee, Woods strongly blasted him, saying, “I walked despite a broken leg (in the U.S. Open in June 2008).”



Unfortunately, both players failed to make the cut. Daly had 6-over 76 in the second round, which took place at Black Course (par 70; 7,459 yards) in Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York, on Saturday. He performed poorly, and had 11-over 151 through the second round, including 5 over in the first round on Friday.



Despite the controversy over his use of a cart, he was cheered by many fans. Golf galleries were scrambling to take photos of Daly when he was passing by in a cart. They gave a big round of applause to him, who was prematurely disqualified after making a bogey at the final hole in the second round.



Daly expressed intention to use a cart again at the British Open (The Open), another major PGA tournament scheduled in July. According to foreign media organizations including the Associated Press, Daly requested the R&A that organizes the British Open to allow him to use a cart and is waiting for a reply. “If I cannot use a cart, I will not participate in The Open,” Daly said.



Woods, who was a strong candidate for the championship, failed to pass the cut with a median total of 5 over par 145 for the second round. The standard of this tournament cut was 4 over. Woods, who is the winner of the Masters in April, has suffered a loss of qualification because he has struggled to put the driver on the unstable driver's shot.



Brooks Junka (39, USA), who played with Woods in the first and second rounds, finished at 12-under-par 198 with a seven-stroke lead. Defending champion Junka challenges this year's second consecutive victory. He won two consecutive US Open titles last year.



