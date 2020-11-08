[바이든 연설문] 트럼프 지지자에 “우리 서로 기회를 줍시다”

[전문]바이든 당선인 승리 선언 연설문



친애하는 국민 여러분, 우리 국민들은 분명히 목소리를 냈습니다. 국민들은 분명한 승리를, 확실한 승리를 가져다주었습니다. "우리 국민"의 승리입니다.우리는 이 나라 역사상 대선에서 가장 많은 표, 7400만 표를 얻어 승리했습니다. 저는 여러분이 저에게 주신 신뢰 앞에 겸손하게 됩니다. 저는 분열이 아닌 통합의 대통령이 될 것을 약속합니다.저는 대통령으로서 미국의 영혼을 되살리기 위해 노력할 것입니다. 무너진 이 나라의 중추, 중산층을 되살리기 위해 노력할 것입니다. 미국이 다시 세계의 존경을 받을 수 있도록 만들 것이며 우리 국민들이 다시 하나로 뭉칠 수 있도록 할 것입니다.저는 대선 출마선언을 했을 때부터 미국을 대변할 수 있는 대선 캠프를 만들고 싶었습니다. 그리고 그랬다고 생각합니다. 이제 저는 그런 행정부를 만들고 싶습니다.그리고 도널드 트럼프 대통령에게 표를 주신 분들, 저는 여러분들이 오늘 느낄 실망감을 잘 압니다. 저 역시 선거에서 여러 번 져본 적이 있습니다. 하지만 이제 우리 서로에게 기회를 줍시다. 거친 언사는 치울 때입니다. 우리는 적이 아닙니다. 우리는 다 같은 미국인입니다. 성경은 우리에게 모든 것에는 때가 있다고 말합니다. 무언가를 일궈야 할 때가 있고, 수확해야 할 때가 있고, 씨를 뿌려야 할 때가 다 있습니다. 지금은 미국을 치유해야 할 때입니다.저는 국민들이 우리에게 품위와 공정의 힘을, 또 이 어려운 싸움 속에 과학과 희망의 힘을 모아달라고 촉구했다고 믿습니다. 우리의 일은 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증(코로나19)를 통제하는 것부터 시작됩니다. 우리는 이 바이러스를 통제하기 전까지는 경제를 회복시킬 수도, 활력을 되찾을 수도, 인생의 가장 소중한 순간들, 그러니까 손주를 껴안는 일, 생일, 결혼식, 졸업식 같이 우리에게 가장 중요한 순간들을 즐길 수 없을 것입니다. 저는 최선을 다해 이 전염병을 막을 것입니다.민주당과 공화당이 협력하기를 거부하는 건 우리 통제 밖에 있는 어떤 불가사의한 힘 때문이 아닙니다. 우리의 결정, 우리의 선택 때문입니다. 그들(국민들)은 우리가 협력하기를 바랍니다. 저는 국회에, 민주당과 공화당 모두에게 저와 함께 해달라고 요청드립니다.우리는 다시 한번 변곡점에 서 있습니다. 우리는 절망을 물리치고 번영과 목적이 있는 나라를 만들 수 있는 기회가 있습니다. 우리는 할 수 있습니다. 저는 그것을 알고 있습니다.우리는 미국의 정신을 다시 회복해야 합니다. 이제는 우리의 선이 승리할 때입니다.모든 마음과 한결같은 손으로, 미국과 서로에 대한 믿음으로, 국가에 대한 사랑으로, 그리고 정의를 향한 갈증으로 우리가 될 수 있다고 알고 있는 그 나라를 만듭시다. 우리의 의무는 무엇일까요? 저는 국민들이 우리에게 품위와 공정의 힘을, 또 이 어려운 싸움 속 과학과 희망의 힘을 모아달라고 촉구했다고 믿습니다.바이러스를 억제하기 위한 싸움, 번영을 일구기 위한 싸움, 여러분의 가족의 건강을 보장하기 위한 싸움, 이 나라의 인종정의 실현과 구조적 인종차별주의 척결을 위한 싸움입니다. 기후를 구하기 위한 싸움입니다.품위를 회복하고, 민주주의를 지키고, 이 나라 모든 사람들에게 공정한 기회를 주기 위한 싸움입니다.우리의 일은 코로나19를 통제하는 것부터 시작됩니다.우리는 이 바이러스를 통제하기 전까지는 경제를 회복시킬 수도, 활력을 되찾을 수도, 인생의 가장 소중한 순간들, 그러니까 손주를 껴안는 일, 생일, 결혼식, 졸업식 같이 우리에게 가장 중요한 순간들을 즐길 수 없을 것입니다.오는 월요일(9일)에 저는 바이든-해리스 코로나19 계획을 도울 우수한 과학자와 전문가들을 인수위원회에 임명할 것입니다. 그리고 이들이 (대통령 취임일인) 2021년 1월20일에 이와 관련된 계획을 실행에 들어갈 수 있도록 할 것입니다.이 계획은 과학을 기반으로 할 것입니다. 그리고 연민, 공감, 관심을 통해 만들어질 것입니다. 저는 최선을 다해 이 전염병을 막을 것입니다.저는 자랑스러운 민주당원으로서 출마했습니다. 저는 이제부터는 미국의 대통령이 될 것입니다. 저는 저에게 투표한 사람들만큼이나, 저에게 투표하지 않은 사람들을 위해서도 최선을 다할 것입니다.미국의 암울한 악마화의 시간을 여기에서부터, 이제부터 끝낼 것입니다.민주당과 공화당이 협력하기를 거부하는 건 우리 통제 밖에 있는 어떤 불가사의한 힘 때문이 아닙니다. 우리의 결정, 우리의 선택 때문입니다.만약 우리가 협력하지 않기로 결정했다면, 우리는 협력할 수 있도록 결정할 수도 있습니다. 그리고 저는 이게 미국 국민들이 내린 명령의 한 부분이라고 믿습니다. 그들은 우리가 협력하기를 바랍니다.이것은 제가 해야 할 선택입니다. 저는 국회에, 민주당과 공화당 모두에게 이런 결정을 저와 함께 해달라고 요청드립니다.미국의 이야기는 느리지만 꾸준히 기회를 넓혀가는 것입니다.실수하지 마십시오. 너무 많은 꿈이 오랜 기간 지체돼 왔습니다.우리는 인종, 민족, 종교, 정체성, 장애 여부와 상관없이 모든 사람들에게 국가의 약속을 지킬 수 있도록 해야 합니다.미국은 항상 변곡점에 의해 변화해 왔습니다. 우리가 누구인지, 무엇을 원하는지와 관련된 어려운 결정을 내려왔습니다.링컨 대통령은 1860년에 미 합중국을 지켰냈습니다.프랭클린 D 루스벨트는 1932년 사면초가에 몰린 나라에 뉴딜 정책을 통해 희망을 약속했습니다.존 F 케네디 대통령은 1960년 뉴프런티어 정신을 제시했습니다.그리고 12년 전, 버락 오바마 대통령이 역사를 만들었을 때, 그는 “우리는 할 수 있습니다”라고 말했습니다.우리는 다시 한번 변곡점에 서 있습니다. 우리는 절망을 물리치고 번영과 목적이 있는 나라를 만들 수 있는 기회가 있습니다. 우리는 할 수 있습니다. 저는 그것을 알고 있습니다.저는 오랫동안 미국의 정신과 관련된 싸움을 이야기해왔습니다. 우리는 미국의 정신을 다시 회복해야 합니다.우리나라는 선과 악의 지속적인 싸움을 통해 형성돼 왔습니다. 이제는 우리의 선이 승리할 때입니다.오늘밤 전세계는 미국을 보고 있습니다. 저는 미국이 세계의 등불이라고 봅니다. 그리고 우리는 힘의 본보기가 아닌 모범적인 본보기로 이끌 것입니다.나는 언제나 우리가 미국을 하나의 단어로 정의할 수 있다고 믿어왔습니다. 그것은 가능성입니다.모든 미국인은 그들의 꿈만큼, 신이 그들에게 준 능력이 데려다 줄 수 있는 만큼 멀리 갈 수 있는 기회를 갖고 있습니다.당신이 보듯이, 나는 이 나라의 가능성을 믿습니다. 우리는 언제나 앞을 바라보고 있습니다.더 자유롭고 더 공정한 미국을 향해서입니다. 존엄과 존경이 함께하는 일자리를 창출하는 미국을 향해서입니다. 암, 알츠하이머와 같은 질병을 치료하는 미국을 향해서입니다. 포기하지 않고, 항복하지 않는 미국을 향해서입니다.이는 위대한 국가입니다. 그리고 우리는 선한 사람들입니다. 이것이 미 합중국입니다. 그리고 우리가 함께한다면 우리는 못할 것이 없을 것입니다.선거운동의 막바지에 저는 저와 제 가족에게 의미 있는 찬송가를 생각했습니다. 특히 이 노래는 세상을 떠난 제 아들 보에게 의미가 있는 노래입니다. 이 노래는 저를 지탱하고 미국을 지탱한다고 믿는 신념을 담고 있습니다.그리고 올해 이 끔찍한 바이러스로 사랑하는 사람을 잃은 23만 이상의 가족들에게 안식과 위로를 줄 수 있기를 희망합니다. 제 마음은 여러분 한 명, 한 명과 함께 합니다. 부디 이 찬송가가 여러분에게 위안이 되기를 바랍니다.“그리고 주가 너를 독수리의 날개 위에 세우시고,새벽의 숨결 위로 데려가며,당신을 태양처럼 빛나게 하고,그리고 너를 주의 손바닥 위에 놓으실 것이다”그리고 지금, 우리는 함께 독수리의 날개 위에 있습니다. 우리는 주(god)와 역사가 우리에게 행하도록 명한 일을 시작합시다.모든 마음과 한결같은 손으로, 미국과 서로에 대한 믿음으로, 국가에 대한 사랑으로, 그리고 정의를 향한 갈증으로 우리가 될 수 있다고 알고 있는 그 나라를 만듭시다.단합된 국가입니다.보다 강력한 국가입니다.치유된 국가입니다.미 합중국입니다.신의 축복이 있기를 바랍니다.그리고 신이 우리의 군대를 지켜주시기를 바랍니다.이세형 기자 turtle@donga.comMy fellow Americans, the people of this nation have spoken.They have delivered us a clear victory. A convincing victory.A victory for “We the people.”We have won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket in the history of this nation — 74 million.I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me.I pledge to be a resident who seeks not to divide, but to unify.Who doesn’t see red and blue states, but a United States.And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people.For that is what America is about: the people.And that is what our administration will be about.I sought this office to restore the soul of America.To rebuild the backbone of the nation — the middle class.To make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home.It is the honor of my lifetime that so many millions of Americans have voted for this vision.And now the work of making this vision real is the task of our time.As I said many times before, I’m Jill’s husband.I would not be here without the love and tireless support of Jill, Hunter, Ashley, all of our grandchildren and their spouses, and all our family.They are my heart.Jill’s a mom — a military mom — and an educator.She has dedicated her life to education, but teaching isn’t just what she does — it’s who she is. For America’s educators, this is a great day: You’re going to have one of your own in the White House, and Jill is going to make a great first lady.And I will be honored to be serving with a fantastic vice president — Kamala Harris — who will make history as the first woman, first Black woman, first woman of South Asian descent, and first daughter of immigrants ever elected to national office in this country.It’s long overdue, and we’re reminded tonight of all those who fought so hard for so many years to make this happen. But once again, America has bent the arc of the moral universe towards justice.Kamala, Doug — like it or not — you’re family. You’ve become honorary Bidens, and there’s no way out.To all those who volunteered, worked the polls in the middle of this pandemic, local election officials — you deserve a special thanks from this nation.To my campaign team, and all the volunteers, to all those who gave so much of themselves to make this moment possible, I owe you everything.And to all those who supported us: I am proud of the campaign we built and ran. I am proud of the coalition we put together, the broadest and most diverse in history.Democrats, Republicans and Independents.Progressives, moderates and conservatives.Young and old.Urban, suburban and rural.Gay, straight, transgender.White. Latino. Asian. Native American.And especially for those moments when this campaign was at its lowest — the African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I’ll have yours.I said from the outset I wanted a campaign that represented America, and I think we did that. Now that’s what I want the administration to look like.And to those who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight.I’ve lost a couple of elections myself.But now, let’s give each other a chance.It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric.To lower the temperature.To see each other again.To listen to each other again.To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy.We are not enemies. We are Americans.The Bible tells us that to everything there is a season — a time to build, a time to reap, a time to sow. And a time to heal.This is the time to heal in America.Now that the campaign is over — what is the people’s will? What is our mandate?I believe it is this: Americans have called on us to marshal the forces of decency and the forces of fairness. To marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time.The battle to control the virus.The battle to build prosperity.The battle to secure your family’s healthcare.The battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism in this country.The battle to save the climate.The battle to restore decency, defend democracy and give everybody in this country a fair shot.Our work begins with getting COVID under control.We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments — hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us — until we get this virus under control.On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as Transition Advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20th, 2021.That plan will be built on a bedrock of science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern.I will spare no effort — or commitment — to turn this pandemic around.I ran as a proud Democrat. I will now be an American president. I will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me — as those who did.Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end — here and now.The refusal of Democrats and Republicans to cooperate with one another is not due to some mysterious force beyond our control.It’s a decision. It’s a choice we make.And if we can decide not to cooperate, then we can decide to cooperate. And I believe that this is part of the mandate from the American people. They want us to cooperate.That’s the choice I’ll make. And I call on the Congress — Democrats and Republicans alike — to make that choice with me.The American story is about the slow, yet steady widening of opportunity.Make no mistake: Too many dreams have been deferred for too long.We must make the promise of the country real for everybody — no matter their race, their ethnicity, their faith, their identity or their disability.America has always been shaped by inflection points — by moments in time where we’ve made hard decisions about who we are and what we want to be.Lincoln in 1860 — coming to save the Union.FDR in 1932 — promising a beleaguered country a New Deal.JFK in 1960 — pledging a New Frontier.And 12 years ago — when Barack Obama made history — and told us, “Yes, we can.”We stand again at an inflection point.We have the opportunity to defeat despair and to build a nation of prosperity and purpose.We can do it. I know we can.I’ve long talked about the battle for the soul of America.We must restore the soul of America.Our nation is shaped by the constant battle between our better angels and our darkest impulses.It is time for our better angels to prevail.Tonight, the whole world is watching America. I believe at our best, America is a beacon for the globe.And we lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.I’ve always believed we can define America in one word: possibilities.That in America everyone should be given the opportunity to go as far as their dreams and God-given ability will take them.You see, I believe in the possibility of this country.We’re always looking ahead.Ahead to an America that’s freer and more just.Ahead to an America that creates jobs with dignity and respect.Ahead to an America that cures disease — like cancer and Alzheimer’s.Ahead to an America that never leaves anyone behind.Ahead to an America that never gives up, never gives in.This is a great nation.And we are a good people.This is the United States of America.And there has never been anything we haven’t been able to do when we’ve done it together.In the last days of the campaign, I’ve been thinking about a hymn that means a lot to me and to my family, particularly my deceased son Beau. It captures the faith that sustains me and which I believe sustains America.And I hope it can provide some comfort and solace to the more than 230,000 families who have lost a loved one to this terrible virus this year. My heart goes out to each and every one of you. Hopefully this hymn gives you solace as well.“And He will raise you up on eagle’s wings,Bear you on the breath of dawn,Make you to shine like the sun,And hold you in the palm of His Hand.”And now, together — on eagle’s wings — we embark on the work that God and history have called upon us to do.With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with a love of country — and a thirst for justice — let us be the nation that we know we can be.A nation united.A nation strengthened.A nation healed.The United States of America.God bless you.And may God protect our troops.