Kim Min-seok’s funeral visit sparks parking controversy

Kim Min-seok, leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, has come under fire after a vehicle transporting him to the funeral of a firefighter killed in a factory fire in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, was parked in a space reserved for emergency patients. The party apologized, saying the vehicle belonged to the office of Kim’s chief of staff, not Kim personally, and that the driver had been unaware the space was restricted.Rep. Kim Tae-seon, Kim Min-seok’s chief of staff, said in a Facebook post on Oct. 19 that the vehicle parked in the emergency-only area during the funeral visit belonged to his office. “I sincerely apologize for causing concern among the public and will take every precaution to ensure this does not happen again,” he wrote.Kim Min-seok visited the funeral of Fire Officer Kim Jin-seok at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital at about 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 18. The vehicle dropped him off at the hospital entrance before parking in the emergency-only area, where it reportedly remained for about 30 minutes while he paid his respects. A notice at the site stated that the spaces were reserved for emergency patients and could not be used by outpatients or inpatients.Democratic Party of Korea spokesperson Shin Hyun-young said the vehicle arrived at the hospital and dropped off the party leader and his chief of staff before a hospital staff member directed the driver to park in the restricted area. The driver, she said, was unaware that the spaces were reserved for emergency patients. “Regardless of the circumstances, we failed to follow the rules at the scene,” Shin said. “We apologize to the public.”Kim had faced criticism over what was seen as excessive protocol just days earlier. On Oct. 15, he took the stage to deliver remarks during a celebratory performance at the opening ceremony of the Sunchang Fermented Soybean Products Festival in Sunchang County, North Jeolla Province.이승우 기자 suwoong2@donga.com