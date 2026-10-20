Trump’s approval hits record low ahead of midterms

U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 33%, its lowest level across his first and second terms, putting Republicans on the defensive less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Democrats hold a clear lead in polls for the House of Representatives and are increasingly seen as having a viable path to retaking the Senate. If they win control of both chambers, Democrats could use their budgetary and oversight powers to intensify scrutiny of the Trump administration’s foreign policy, including its handling of the wars in Iran and Ukraine. They could also investigate allegations of corruption involving Trump, his family and close associates.A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released on Oct. 18 found that 33% of respondents approved of Trump’s job performance, while 66% disapproved. His approval rating was the lowest recorded in either of his terms in the poll. Disapproval of his handling of the cost of living stood at 77%, suggesting that persistently high prices remain a major factor in his declining support.An NBC News poll released the same day put Trump’s approval rating at 34%. A Fox News poll released on Oct. 14, conducted by a network widely regarded as sympathetic to Trump, also found his approval rating at just 36%.With Trump’s approval rating remaining low, Republicans are facing increasingly unfavorable projections in the Senate, where the race had appeared relatively close.A forecast released on Oct. 18 by Decision Desk HQ, a U.S. election analysis organization, put Democrats’ chances of winning a Senate majority at 56%, compared with 44% for Republicans to retain control. As recently as July 27, about 100 days before the midterm elections, Republicans had a 60% chance of holding their majority. The Cook Political Report, another election analysis outlet, projected in an Oct. 6 assessment that Democrats could gain two to six Senate seats. The Senate currently has 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two independents who caucus with Democrats. Democrats would need a net gain of four seats to secure an effective majority.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com