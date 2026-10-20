Young renters squeezed as housing costs outpace incomes

Ko Dae-seong, 27, was forced to leave his tiny rented room in Sillim-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, in the spring of 2024 after falling behind on 270,000 won in rent. He had been counting on housing assistance under the government’s basic livelihood security program to cover the payment, but missed a call from a field inspector while working part time. The resulting delay pushed back his benefits by a month, leaving him homeless. For the next month, he moved between friends’ homes, bathhouses and comic book cafes.With help from an acquaintance, Ko eventually found another room in a gosiwon, a low-cost boarding house, measuring less than 9.9 square meters, or about 107 square feet. The shared facilities consist of a microwave and a water purifier, so he relies on hot water to soften instant cup noodles. He gets by on about 800,000 won a month in basic livelihood benefits, 350,000 won in housing assistance and income from part-time delivery work that requires him to walk 15,000 steps a day. Even a proper meal at a restaurant is beyond his means. When interviewed in Sillim-dong on Oct. 10, Ko expressed a simple wish: “I want to live in a place with a gas stove so I can at least cook packet ramen.”For young South Koreans, housing costs, particularly monthly rent, are becoming increasingly difficult to bear. According to the National Data Agency, actual housing expenses, including rent, for households headed by people 39 or younger rose 46% in the first quarter of this year from four years earlier, while income increased just 13.7% over the same period. In Seoul, rents have climbed even more sharply. The Korea Real Estate Board’s monthly rent price index shows an increase of more than 10% over the past two years.Rising home prices, fueled in part by an expanding money supply, are putting mounting pressure on young adults’ finances. As homes available under the traditional jeonse system, which requires a large refundable deposit instead of monthly rent, become scarcer, more tenants are turning to monthly leases. Those unable to keep up with rising rents are being pushed out of their homes altogether. Meanwhile, higher construction costs have curbed the supply of studio apartments and low-rise multiunit housing, where many young people live. Nationwide construction starts for non-apartment housing fell 8% in January-August from a year earlier.Even public rental housing, which offers below-market rents to help vulnerable households, has provided little relief from the squeeze. Data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport obtained by Rep. Park Yong-gap of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea show that 40,000 households headed by people 39 or younger fell behind on rent or maintenance fees for public rental housing last year, 2.5 times the number four years earlier. Over the same period, cases involving lease terminations or lawsuits seeking tenants’ eviction rose from 254 to 650, also about 2.5 times the previous level.Critics say the housing support system needs an overhaul because it often fails to reach the young people who need it most. According to the National Assembly Futures Institute, only 6.2% of single-person households headed by young people in the bottom fifth of the income distribution received housing assistance, less than one-third the rate among those in the top fifth. Much of the support comes in the form of loans that require applicants to demonstrate their ability to repay, while rent subsidies are temporary and may end when funding runs out.Yang Jun-mo, an economics professor at Yonsei University, said the system was designed to serve young people who already have the income and documentation needed to qualify. “We need to change it so that support reaches young people on the brink first,” he said.