Regulator admits rushing leveraged ETF reviews

Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Chan-jin acknowledged that regulators had accelerated their review of single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to meet a predetermined listing schedule, raising questions about whether the rushed process contributed to more than 2 trillion won in investor losses.Speaking at a parliamentary audit of the Financial Supervisory Service before the National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee on Oct. 19, Lee said the Financial Services Commission had announced a policy-driven timetable for listing single-stock leveraged ETFs in mid-April. “We did speed up parts of the review to meet that schedule,” he said. A total of 16 such products were listed on May 27.Rep. Park Dae-chul of the main opposition People Power Party, a member of the committee, said ETF listings typically involve two stages: a preliminary review by the Korea Exchange, followed by a review of securities registration statements by the Financial Supervisory Service. In this case, however, the watchdog began reviewing single-stock leveraged ETFs before the exchange had completed its preliminary screening. Asked whether this was the first time such a sequence had occurred, Lee replied, “It appears so.”Lee also signaled that regulators might delay plans to shorten the stock settlement cycle amid growing concerns about the proposal. Under the current system, investors receive payment two business days after a trade is executed. Asked about the concerns, Lee said he “partly shared” them, leaving open the possibility of a delay. In March, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung questioned the system, asking, “If you sell a stock today, why do you get the money the day after tomorrow?” The Financial Services Commission said in June that it would announce a package of institutional reforms, including a shorter settlement cycle, in October.신무경 기자 yes@donga.com