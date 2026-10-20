A2O LITE breaks records with retro K-pop sound

A2O LITE, a nine-member girl group that debuted on Oct. 12 under A2O Entertainment, is making an immediate impact with SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man, 74, serving as its lead producer. The group’s debut single, “NEON,” topped Melon’s Top 100 chart at 11 p.m. on Oct. 14, just 29 hours after its release. It was the fastest a rookie group’s debut song had reached No. 1 since the chart was revamped in 2021.Lee, who returned to South Korea’s music scene after a three-year hiatus, made an ambitious move by launching A2O LITE alongside A2O SOUL, a 15-member boy group. The girl group has been the first to score a major hit, drawing attention for its hard-hitting sound and demanding choreography while climbing to the top of multiple music charts. On Melon, “NEON” surpassed the records set by AllDay Project’s “FAMOUS,” which reached No. 1 in three days last year, and NewJeans’ “Attention,” which took eight days to top the chart in 2022. “NEON” also topped the iTunes charts in Italy and Malaysia.The song’s success is striking because it bucks recent K-pop trends. Since NewJeans helped popularize easy-listening music, girl groups have increasingly leaned toward mellow sounds and tracks roughly two minutes long, designed to fit short-form videos. “NEON” takes the opposite approach. At 3 minutes and 28 seconds, it is built around a heavy bass line, a cappella harmonies and dramatic shifts in intensity.The song’s soaring high notes in the bridge, which fans have dubbed the “saintess part,” razor-sharp choreography and futuristic, cyber-inspired outfits recall the sound and style of K-pop in the 2000s and 2010s. The track was produced by Dem Jointz, who worked on aespa’s “Supernova,” and Yoo Young-jin, a longtime SM hitmaker whose work spans artists from H.O.T. to aespa.Online, “NEON” has sparked a wave of parodies. The chorus phrase “Neon and Beyond” has become meme fodder, with listeners joking that it sounds like Korean phrases meaning “divorce and remaining unmarried” or “gastritis and rhinitis.” AI-generated videos that superimpose celebrities’ faces on performers in the intense two-person choreography at the start of the song have also become a popular online pastime. Sunny of Girls’ Generation, Lee’s niece, joined the fun by posting an AI-generated video on social media that appeared to show Lee and Yoo dancing side by side.The members’ resemblance to artists from SM Entertainment’s earlier years has also become a talking point. Aiching, known for her long, flowing brown hair and razor-sharp dance moves, has drawn attention for a look reminiscent of BoA. Center member Oa, meanwhile, has been compared to Jessica of Girls’ Generation and Eugene of S.E.S. Aiching, a Chinese member, has also faced controversy over allegations that a company run by her parents in China failed to pay workers’ wages.A2O LITE and A2O SOUL are the first groups Lee has launched in South Korea since leaving SM Entertainment, the company he founded. He returned to the domestic music scene after a three-year noncompete agreement expired. The restriction was part of a deal reached in February 2023, amid a management dispute at SM, when Lee sold his 14.8% stake in the company to HYBE for 422.8 billion won.Kim Do-heon, a popular music critic, said the group was carving out a niche with its large lineup, tightly synchronized choreography and powerful sound, elements rarely seen in K-pop today. The result, he said, is an intriguing blend of past and present, bringing together Lee’s determination and the instincts of emerging creators. Since BTS, much of K-pop has been tailored to the U.S. pop market, Kim said, making a concept that evokes the 2010s feel fresh by comparison.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com