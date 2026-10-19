Make jobs the strongest safety net for youth

Kim Jeong-nyeon, 36, a former content marketer in Seoul whose name has been changed at her request, lost her job in a corporate restructuring last year. With her savings dwindling and daily expenses mounting, she turned to the government for emergency livelihood assistance. In Taiwan, Huang Ze-wei, 28, has been living with his mother since quitting his job in March. He gets by on short-term part-time work while searching for another position, but sees little prospect of repaying about 45 million won in personal loans. Their stories reflect the lives of the “poor young people” the Dong-A Ilbo reporting team encountered in South Korea and Taiwan. Despite a semiconductor boom that has propelled both economies into the $40,000-per-capita GDP club, neither has escaped a youth poverty crisis that is emerging as a global challenge.In South Korea, 26,461 people in their 20s and 30s applied for emergency livelihood assistance last year, up 38.4% from three years earlier. Applications citing job loss rose 1.5-fold, while those related to temporary business suspensions, permanent closures and business difficulties each increased 2.3-fold. More young people who cannot make ends meet through work are turning to the government for help. In Taiwan, young people grappling with job insecurity and debt are being pushed from urban centers to the outskirts as housing costs soar. Their new addresses are described using an egg metaphor: The city center is the “yolk,” areas farther out are the “white,” and the most distant neighborhoods are the “shell,” reflecting the hierarchy of places people can afford to live.As artificial intelligence spreads, young people who fail to establish themselves in the labor market risk losing the chance to build assets and becoming trapped in a cycle of debt and poverty. One analysis found that more than half of South Koreans ages 19 to 34 have loans from financial institutions, and more than half of those borrowers have multiple debts.The strain is worsening as South Korea becomes increasingly dependent on semiconductors, AI and other technologies spread, labor costs rise, and labor-management disputes persist, deepening the problem of “jobless growth.” In July, the government raised its economic growth forecast from its estimate at the start of the year but lowered its projection for job growth from 160,000 to 150,000. In an economy that expands without generating enough jobs, young people, among the most vulnerable in the labor market, are likely to bear the heaviest burden.Young people are already bearing the brunt of jobless growth, and the lack of a clear path forward is deepening their frustration. Proposals to expand collective bargaining rights and raise the retirement age are advancing in response to union demands, but offer little to young people who have yet to gain a foothold in the labor market. Creating more jobs for them will require moving away from adversarial labor-management relations toward an approach that supports employment, rather than allowing disputes to drive up labor costs. It is also urgent to develop high-value-added services as an alternative to manufacturing, where employment growth has been sluggish, and turn the sector into a new engine of job creation for young people.South Korea and Taiwan, both manufacturing and technology powerhouses, are at least better positioned than many other countries to address the challenge. In Europe, where countries are grappling with a manufacturing downturn and mounting public debt, young people have taken to the streets to protest the rising cost of living and declining education quality. Youth poverty is nearing a breaking point. South Korea is on track to record its smallest annual employment gain since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The country needs a concerted national effort centered on one clear priority: making jobs the strongest safety net for young people.