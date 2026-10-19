The market cannot police AI on its own



“Companies can regulate the pace as much as they want. You don’t need some adult to tell you to do that.”



Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made the remarks at a news conference in New York on Sept. 28, during the Korea Society’s annual gala. At the time, debate over whether to slow AI development was intensifying across the industry. Huang dismissed the need for blanket regulation, arguing that companies could voluntarily ease the pace of development if they believed they were losing the public’s trust.



The debate over slowing AI development raises a fundamental question: How much freedom should companies have to regulate themselves? Advanced technologies continue to evolve, the public benefits from their progress, and investors provide capital in pursuit of higher returns. This cycle has become a defining feature of modern technological capitalism. Free-market competition and corporate autonomy have long been regarded as essential to delivering the “tech utopia” promised by cutting-edge innovation.



Yet companies do not necessarily behave as Huang suggests, simply pulling back when problems arise. They face pressure from investors and the relentless momentum of market competition. As technology companies grow, they become increasingly dependent on external funding. Founders’ ownership stakes are diluted, and corporate decisions can be shaped by the pursuit of investor returns and shareholder demands.



The dangers of allowing capital-driven incentives to fuel the AI arms race are already apparent. AI systems have hacked external systems and accessed websites they were not authorized to visit, in some cases without their developers’ knowledge. Some have even shared their methods with other AI models. Yet the companies involved did not report the incidents to the relevant authorities. The details emerged through media reports, magnifying the fallout.



Developers may worry about the social consequences of the AI they create. Investors, by contrast, are more likely to focus on falling share prices, financial losses and the risk of exposing weaknesses that competitors could exploit. Reuters reported that outside researchers investigating an OpenAI hacking incident found gaps in the materials initially provided to them and did not receive all relevant records until their final visit. The episode highlights a gap between publicly endorsing independent AI safety reviews and being willing to disclose confidential information and detailed records during an actual investigation.



With the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 3 approaching, President Donald Trump may be among those most uneasy about calls to regulate AI. AI development and data center expansion have been central to his agenda since he took office, making it difficult for him to take a hard line against the companies driving those priorities.



Paradoxically, a potential remedy can be found in Trump’s own words: “We already have criminal and regulatory authority over these companies.” Establishing a new oversight system could take time, but thorough legal investigations into incidents that have already occurred, followed by firm accountability, could serve as an immediate check. Several U.S. states have already taken legal action over AI’s addictive qualities and harmful effects on children.



What has become difficult to control is not AI alone, but the recklessness of leaving even AI safety safeguards to the logic of capitalism in the name of corporate freedom and investment autonomy. That is why Huang was wrong this time when he said, “You don’t need some adult.” Adult intervention is clearly necessary. The “adults” in this case should be neither individual political leaders nor a handful of business executives, but society’s collective intelligence put into practice through stable, rational political and judicial institutions.

