Chinese AI firms challenge U.S. rivals on price

Chinese AI companies are gaining ground with low-cost models, challenging U.S. rivals on both price and performance. On a platform that allows developers worldwide to choose among AI models, Chinese providers now account for nearly half of all usage, surpassing the combined share of OpenAI, Google and Anthropic. U.S. companies are responding with a wave of lower-priced offerings, intensifying the AI rivalry between the United States and China into an increasingly fierce price war.Chinese models capture 48%, surpassing U.S. rivalsChinese AI models accounted for about 48% of developer requests on OpenRouter, a global platform that provides access to models from multiple providers, from Oct. 5 to 11, according to figures released by the platform. That exceeded the combined 40.3% share of OpenAI, Google and Anthropic. OpenRouter allows developers to select models from different companies to power their apps and services. Although its figures do not represent the entire AI market, they offer a useful measure of which models developers are actually using.China’s DeepSeek led individual providers with a 24.5% share, followed by OpenAI at 18.6% and Google at 17.8%. China’s Zhipu AI ranked fourth with 13.4%, while Alibaba’s Qwen accounted for 5.4%. Requests to Zhipu AI surged 107% from the previous week, more than doubling. Chinese companies also claimed all five top spots when models were ranked by the volume of data processed over the same period.The appeal of Chinese models lies in their ability to deliver strong performance at a lower cost. On Oct. 17, DeepSeek unveiled an upgraded version of its V4.1 Flash model, saying internal evaluations showed that it outperformed leading models from OpenAI and Anthropic in software development and workflow automation.DeepSeek’s enterprise AI service costs as little as 15 cents per 1 million input tokens, less than one-tenth the price of leading U.S. models such as OpenAI’s GPT-6.1 Sol, which costs $2 per 1 million tokens, and Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5.5, priced at $4. A token is a basic unit AI systems use to process text. In English, 1 million tokens amount to about 750,000 words. DeepSeek has kept prices unchanged with the latest release.● U.S. firms cut prices as AI profitability takes center stageChina’s DeepSeek led individual providers with a 24.5% share, followed by OpenAI at 18.6% and Google at 17.8%. China’s Zhipu AI ranked fourth with 13.4%, while Alibaba’s Qwen accounted for 5.4%. Requests to Zhipu AI surged 107% from the previous week, more than doubling. Chinese companies also claimed all five top spots when models were ranked by the volume of data processed over the same period.The appeal of Chinese models lies in their ability to deliver strong performance at a lower cost. On Oct. 17, DeepSeek unveiled an upgraded version of its V4.1 Flash model, saying internal evaluations showed that it outperformed leading models from OpenAI and Anthropic in software development and workflow automation.DeepSeek’s enterprise AI service costs as little as 15 cents per 1 million input tokens, less than one-tenth the price of leading U.S. models such as OpenAI’s GPT-6.1 Sol, which costs $2 per 1 million tokens, and Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5.5, priced at $4. A token is a basic unit AI systems use to process text. In English, 1 million tokens amount to about 750,000 words. DeepSeek has kept prices unchanged with the latest release.전혜진 sunrise@donga.com