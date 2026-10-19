Hantangang trail race blends sport and tourism

“The scenery was breathtaking at every turn.”Park Seong-woo, 38, said this after winning the men’s 31-kilometer race at the 2026 Hantangang Ultra Lake Trail on Oct. 18 in 3 hours, 2 minutes and 48 seconds. The course took runners past some of the Hantangang River’s most striking natural features, including Meonguri Gorge, its towering columnar rock formations and the Byeorugil trail. The area is part of a UNESCO Global Geopark.“I’m thrilled to have won, but I wish I could have spent more time running through such beautiful scenery,” Park said. “I’ll definitely be back next year to enjoy more of Hantangang’s spectacular views.”The event was jointly organized by Korea Water Resources Corp., the city of Pocheon and Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province, Cheorwon County in Gangwon Province, and The Dong-A Ilbo. About 1,000 people took part in four events: trail runs of 31, 25 and 13 kilometers, and a 4-kilometer walk.The longest race was originally planned as a 52-kilometer route connecting Pocheon and Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province with Cheorwon in Gangwon Province. But with heavy rain in the forecast, organizers shortened the course for safety reasons. Runners instead completed a 31-kilometer loop through the Hantangang UNESCO Global Geopark in Pocheon.Kim Hyun-joo, 43, won the women’s 31-kilometer race in 3:48:12. Kim Ui-seop, 34, took the men’s 25-kilometer title in 2:13:10, while Choi Yoon-hee, 41, won the women’s race in 2:56:00. Oh Ye-seok, 35, finished first in the men’s 13-kilometer race in 57:43, and Park Sol-bi, 32, won the women’s title in 1:19:13. The 4-kilometer walking route, which offered autumn views of Hantangang Sky Bridge and the Y-shaped suspension bridge, proved popular with families.The festival aimed to bring together trail running, geological exploration and regional tourism, encouraging visitors to stay longer and explore the area. The 2026 Hantangang Global Geopark Geo Fair was held the same day at the multipurpose plaza near Bidulginang Falls in Pocheon. Visitors and race participants could sample local food and browse agricultural specialties and handicrafts. Geological activities and live busking performances added to the festivities.Pocheon Mayor Baek Young-hyun described Hantangang as a basalt gorge formed by volcanic activity about 500,000 years ago. Its striking columnar joints, formed as lava cooled, rise alongside imposing rock formations to create a dramatic landscape, he said. Baek added that he hoped the event would introduce more people to the river’s natural beauty and ecological significance.조영우 기자 jero@donga.com