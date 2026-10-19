French protests spread as unrest turns political

Protests that began with French high school students demanding better conditions at school have spread to labor groups protesting the rising cost of living and other economic grievances. With prominent figures from the far-left opposition joining the demonstrations, the unrest is increasingly emerging as a nationwide challenge to the government.An estimated 500,000 people took to the streets on Oct. 17 in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Nantes, Strasbourg and other major cities, according to the government. Organizers put the turnout at as many as 800,000. Protesters denounced austerity measures and the rising cost of living, particularly soaring housing and fuel costs. Initially led by high school students, the demonstrations have since escalated, with looting, arson and clashes.The unrest has drawn comparisons with France’s Yellow Vest movement, which staged nationwide protests for months in 2018. Initially triggered by opposition to a fuel tax increase, the movement grew to reflect broader anger over financial hardship and labor reforms, posing a major challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s government.● Far-left leader joins protests as unrest turns politicalDemonstrations took place at 1,750 locations across France on Oct. 17, according to the Interior Ministry and the General Confederation of Labour (CGT). Protesters denounced the rising cost of living, including high fuel prices, the erosion of public services and austerity measures under President Emmanuel Macron. Union-led rallies have also attracted students who have been occupying public spaces for the past month.Clashes between protesters and police broke out in city centers, while looting and arson added to the unrest. Authorities arrested 1,200 people, and 150 police officers were injured.In central Paris, looters targeted Galeries Lafayette, luxury boutiques including Celine and Dior, and supermarkets and mobile phone shops near Place de la République. Some used ladders and barriers meant to keep them out to force their way into buildings. The French daily Le Monde reported that protesters roamed Paris that night chanting, “Where is the Chanel store?” The offices of CNews, a French media outlet in the city’s 15th arrondissement, were also attacked.Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire said streets across the capital had been systematically vandalized, causing extensive damage.In Marseille, France’s second-largest city and a major southern port, protesters damaged shops in the city center and a police station, and briefly occupied city hall. They painted the anarchist symbol “A” on an interior wall. Invoking the French Revolution of 1789, when revolutionaries stormed the Bastille prison in an uprising against the monarchy, they shouted, “We’re going to take the Bastille.”In Limoges, a small city in southwestern France, protesters set fire to the city hall, a 140-year-old building considered a local landmark. In Lyon, France’s third-largest city, fireworks thrown by demonstrators set a tourist information center ablaze.President Emmanuel Macron vowed tough punishment for those responsible for the violence. “The right to demonstrate and express one’s views is guaranteed by the Constitution, but that right comes with an obligation to respect others. Violence has no place in France,” he said.The protests are also emerging as a political battleground ahead of France’s presidential election next April. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, joined the demonstrations on Oct. 17, Agence France-Presse reported. He ranks second in several polls of potential presidential candidates.Marine Le Pen, a lawmaker from the far-right National Rally (RN), which leads the polls, blamed the violence on the far left. “Those committing acts of violence during the protests are members of the far left,” she said, accusing the faction of hijacking the demonstrations.With Macron’s centrist camp and traditional parties such as the Republicans and Socialists struggling to gain ground ahead of next year’s election, the race could increasingly become a contest between the far right and the far left.● Youth protests spread from France to Italy, Belgium and PortugalYouth protests over soaring prices, housing costs and inadequate public education are spreading from France to neighboring countries, including Italy, Belgium, Spain and Portugal.In Italy, large demonstrations took place in Rome, Milan and other major cities over two days beginning Oct. 16. In Turin, a city with a long history of student activism, some protesters clashed with police, throwing bottles and rocks. Italy’s largest trade union, the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL), has called a general strike for Nov. 20, when large student demonstrations are also expected.Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged restraint. “The right to protest must be respected, but setting cities on fire is another matter,” she said.In Liège, a major French-speaking city in eastern Belgium, high school students have continued to protest cuts to education funding. On Oct. 17, students in central Brussels and Liège set fire to trash bins and electric scooters during confrontations with police.Portugal also saw demonstrations on Oct. 17 over the rising cost of living and housing, with rallies in Lisbon, the capital, and Porto, the country’s second-largest city.Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com