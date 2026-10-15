CIT Unveils Single-Crystal Copper Deposition Solution "ASEDep"... Breaking Through Limitations of Conventional AI Semiconductor Packaging

CIT unveils semiconductor packaging substrate manufacturing solution ASEDep / source=CIT

Semiconductor packaging substrate manufacturing solution ASEDep resolving conventional copper limitations / source=CIT

ASE technology bonding copper and insulators into a single-crystal structure / source=CIT

CuFlat-PKGCore, copper flat package core for AI semiconductor packages produced via ASEDep. Copper was deposited to an ultra-flat, ultra-thin state / source=CIT

CIT's single-crystal copper substrate production facility / source=IT DongA

CIT Wins Grand Prize at FLY ASIA... Taking the Stage in Silicon Valley / source=CIT

Advanced materials and packaging tech startup CIT(Copper Innovation Technologies) has unveiled "ASEDep", a semiconductor packaging substrate manufacturing solution that builds copper at the atomic level to create a smooth surface. Built on its proprietary ASE(Atomic Sputtering Epitaxy) technology, the core advantage of ASEDep is its ability to boost data transmission speeds by up to 30% while reducing heat generation and signal loss, all while being directly applicable to existing production lines. In recognition of this technological prowess, CIT secured KRW 11.7 billion in Series A funding, won the Grand Prize at the Global Scale-up Champions Awards at FLY ASIA 2026, and was selected for the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200, achieving consecutive domestic and international milestones. It is also challenging for the CES 2027 Innovation Awards.Data processed by artificial intelligence (AI) chips pass through semiconductor packaging substrates to be delivered to other components such as memory or motherboards. Semiconductor packaging substrates act as a bridge connecting chips to external components, while copper wiring within the substrates serves as the pathway for data traffic.As the performance of AI chips increases, the volume of data traversing these pathways is surging exponentially. However, copper, which serves as these pathways, is already reaching its physical limits. Ordinary copper features a rough surface and an internal structure composed of multiple fused crystal grains. The rougher the surface and the more grain boundaries there are, the higher the electrical resistance and heat generation, leading to lower data transmission efficiency. This issue becomes even more critical in next-generation packaging substrates that require finer, denser wiring.To address this challenge, CIT introduced ASEDep. ASEDep is an integrated semiconductor packaging substrate manufacturing solution combining CIT’s proprietary single-crystal copper material technology, ASE deposition equipment, and customized process technology for each substrate. The underlying technology of ASEDep is CIT's proprietary ASE. ASE is a molecular bonding technology that controls copper at the atomic level and arranges it impeccably onto insulators, bonding insulators and copper into a single-crystal structure without adhesives. Unlike ordinary copper composed of clustered small grains, it features a smooth surface and no grain boundaries between grains.CIT explains that semiconductor manufacturers can leverage ASEDep to transcend the limitations of conventional copper and build next-generation packaging substrates required for future AI hardware.The characteristics of ASEDep can be broadly categorized into six key features. First, it implements single-crystal copper with uniform quality across large substrates up to 500x500mm in size. Achieving consistent quality over a wide surface area means that next-generation packaging substrates, which were difficult to realize with conventional copper manufacturing technologies, can now be produced at an industry-required scale.Second, it realizes single-crystal copper with a surface roughness of 3nm or less. This is more than 20 times flatter than conventional copper, increasing AI hardware data transmission speeds by up to 30% while reducing signal loss and heat generation.Third, it supports semiconductor manufacturers in producing 6th-generation Ultra-Low Profile (HVLP) copper. HVLP refers to copper foil with extremely reduced surface irregularities. In high-frequency environments where data flows rapidly, electrical signals travel along the copper surface, meaning that a smoother surface results in less signal loss. CIT explains that its 6th-generation HVLP is two generations ahead of current industry standards, enabling finer wiring, higher circuit integration, and the electrical performance demanded by next-generation semiconductor packaging substrates.Fourth, it allows semiconductor manufacturers to utilize existing semiconductor manufacturing equipment as-is. In the semiconductor industry, representative methods for applying thin films include Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) and Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD). PVD offers fast process speeds but has limitations in precisely refining surfaces, whereas ALD stacks atoms one layer at a time with high precision but suffers from slow speeds. In short, one has to sacrifice either speed or precision.ASEDep implements ALD-level surface precision while continuing to use existing high-speed PVD equipment. Unlike conventional methods that require large-scale production line overhauls, it can be adopted with less than 2% additional capital expenditure and minimal production downtime, significantly lowering the barrier to commercialization. By applying an atomically controlled process structure instead of complex multi-step copper processes, it also enhances manufacturing efficiency and process consistency. It supports silicon substrates, glass substrates, and next-generation package substrates alike without requiring the establishment of a separate manufacturing platform.Fifth, it offers advantages in terms of cost and the environment. While conventional methods require 99.9999% purity copper to achieve peak performance, ASEDep delivers equal or superior electrical performance even with 99.99% purity copper. High-purity copper targets can be produced using recycled scrap copper, reducing raw material costs and minimizing material waste. Furthermore, as a single dry process that does not use chemical agents, it generates no chemical waste and helps reduce carbon emissions.Sixth, its technological capabilities have been objectively verified. The core processes, equipment structures, and material technology of ASEDep are protected by 4 international registered patents and 15 international patent applications. Its underlying technology has been validated through peer-reviewed papers published in world-renowned journals such as Nature, Nature Communications, and Advanced Materials.CIT plans to apply ASEDep to various cutting-edge industries. First, it will be applied to the manufacturing of 6th-generation HVLP copper foil substrates for AI accelerators, where high-density integration is essential. Through this, the company aims to solve high-frequency signal loss and heat generation problems caused by the rough surfaces of conventional copper.It will also be applied to next-generation glass substrates. Glass substrates involve drilling micro-holes through glass and filling them with copper to connect upper and lower circuits, a structure known as Through-Glass Via (TGV). Conventional PVD processes struggle to uniformly coat copper inside narrow and deep TGVs even when using 99.9999% ultra-high-purity copper. ASEDep uniformly deposits copper directly inside the holes without requiring a seed layer—which is typically pre-applied to help copper adhere—thereby reducing processes and cutting costs.It also targets 6G communications and robotics. CIT plans to boost 6G communication performance by implementing Flexible Copper Clad Laminate (FCCL) with low dielectric constant, where copper is directly deposited without adhesives onto Teflon (PTFE), a material with extremely low signal loss but notoriously difficult adhesion to other materials. This can also be introduced into servo motor cables for factory automation, which significantly reduce electromagnetic noise.In recognition of these technological capabilities, CIT secured KRW 11.7 billion in funding during its ongoing Series A investment round. Six institutions participated in the investment round, including Hana Ventures' Lam Research-Hana Semiconductor Unicorn Investment Association No. 1 and BA Partners.CIT cited three key reasons for securing this investment. First is breaking through the limitations of semiconductor deposition processes. ASEDep solved the long-standing challenge of the deposition industry—namely, balancing speed and precision—by achieving ALD-level surface flatness while maintaining the fast process speed of PVD.Second is the validation of marketability through collaboration with global enterprises. A world-class semiconductor equipment company is reviewing investment and equipment cooperation, and joint development is underway with LAPP Group, a global leader in industrial cables. In addition, technology verification (PoC) has been conducted with global leading printed circuit board (PCB) companies, and packaging verification of copper-deposited glass substrates is underway in cooperation with Germany's Fraunhofer Institute.Third is the team's capability in translating core technology into mass production. CTO Se-Young Jeong has researched copper single crystals for over 20 years and published related papers in Nature, while CEO Jeong Seung is an expert who led the mass production of large-diameter silicon ingots and electric wires. Combining their expertise, CIT has established the world's commercial continuous mass-production system for 6-inch (152.4mm) large-scale single-crystal copper ingots.With the newly secured investment, CIT plans to accelerate its scale-up for entry into the global supply chain. The funds will be used to build a large-diameter single-crystal copper ingot production line, expand ASE deposition technology research infrastructure, and conduct demonstrations. In line with the completion of joint R&D with core partners, the company plans to substantially expand mass-production deposition equipment. Anticipating a surge in demand for substrates and target materials from 2029 onward, it also promotes facility investments exceeding KRW 10 billion and the construction of a new plant.CIT is also asserting its presence in domestic and international startup competitions.On October 7 and 8, CIT claimed the Grand Prize in the Global Scale-up Champions Awards at FLY ASIA 2026, an Asian startup expo held at BEXCO in Busan. The Global Scale-up Champions Awards is a competition designed to discover Busan-based startups seeking overseas expansion, supporting their global entry and connecting them with domestic and international investment opportunities. Following a preliminary document screening, six companies advanced to the final round to deliver investor relations (IR) presentations. Final rankings were determined by combining 90% expert panel evaluations and 10% citizen panel votes. The award-winning companies receive a total prize pool of KRW 60 million, alongside perks such as corporate promotional video production and one-on-one meeting opportunities with global investors. By taking home the top honor, CIT was recognized as a deep-tech startup possessing the potential to scale up across global markets.In addition, the company was selected for Startup Battlefield 200, a startup competition hosted by the US tech media outlet TechCrunch. Startup Battlefield 200 is a flagship early-stage startup contest held during TechCrunch Disrupt, TechCrunch’s premier event, selecting just 200 companies out of thousands of applicants worldwide. Selected startups receive exhibition space and investor networking opportunities throughout the event, with 20 of them granted the chance to present live on stage. This year's TechCrunch Disrupt will take place in San Francisco, USA, from October 13 to 15.Jeong Seung, CEO of CIT, said, "Copper and sputtering are among the oldest technologies used in the semiconductor industry, but CIT has reinterpreted them at the atomic level rather than trying to replace them, overcoming the physical boundaries of conventional copper." He added, "Having translated our single-crystal copper research published in Nature into a commercializable manufacturing solution, we will leverage this investment and our achievements in domestic and global startup competitions as a springboard to establish mass-production capabilities and make a full-scale entry into the global semiconductor packaging supply chain."By Man-hyuk Han (mh@itdonga.com)