XsCAN: "Next-Generation X-Ray Technology That Eliminates Blind Spots"

Chang Hwy Lim, CTO of XsCAN, attends CES 2026/source=XsCAN

A comparison between conventional transmission X-ray and backscatter X-ray inspection methods/source=XsCAN

A 3D rendering showing the exterior design of the compact backscatter X-ray device currently under development./source=XsCAN

Overview of XsCAN's Testing Facility/source=XsCAN

- XsCAN develops backscatter X-ray technology to inspect single-side structures—like ship hulls and composites—where traditional transmission X-rays cannot reach.- By capturing Compton scattering signals from the same side, the company's devices enable portable non-destructive inspection for maritime, security, and aerospace sectors.- Supported by IBK and KIMST programs, XsCAN is advancing prototype testing to build modular, automated inspection solutions and reduce reliance on overseas technologies.Conventional X-ray inspections, commonly seen at hospitals or airport baggage checkpoints, use a setup where an X-ray generator is placed on one side and a detector on the other, with the object in between. However, inspections become challenging when the opposite side is entirely blocked or flush against a wall, leaving no space to position a detector—such as with a ship's double hull or an aircraft's composite structure. XsCAN(CEO Sung-ho Park) is a startup aiming to tackle these "one-side-accessible" blind spots using backscatter X-ray technology, a method that captures images by measuring the signals of X-rays bounced back from inside an object. We sat down with Chang Hwy-Lim, XsCAN's research director who has spent 10 years developing port security screening systems, to discuss the technology's principles, commercialization status, and future plans.: XsCAN was founded in March 2024 as a tech company to solve the blind spots that existing inspection technologies could not adequately address, using backscatter X-ray imaging technology. There are numerous structures where access to the opposite side is difficult—such as a ship's double hull, enclosed composite structures in aircraft or launch vehicles, and pipes flush against a wall. It is difficult to apply transmission X-ray inspections to such structures, and non-destructive testing (NDT) methods like ultrasonic or eddy current testing also have limitations depending on the material, shape, and surface condition of the object.Before joining XsCAN, I spent about 10 years as a core researcher in a port container security screening system development project led by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. Through this process, I realized that conventional transmission screening equipment alone has structural and inspection blind spots, highlighting the need for a new method that can directly inspect sites in the field. In particular, I focused on the potential of backscatter X-ray technology because it allows inspection of structures where installing a detector on the opposite side is difficult, all from a single side. To put my accumulated experience into actual products, I joined XsCAN as research director, overseeing the localization and field application research of backscatter X-ray technology.: Transmission inspection is commonly seen in places like hospitals. X-rays that pass through an object are measured on the opposite side, imaging the internal structure based on attenuation differences across parts. In contrast, backscatter inspection is closer to a method where signals are sent into an object and the returning signals are measured from the same side, much like ultrasound testing. However, while ultrasound uses reflected waves, backscatter detects scattering signals—specifically Compton scattering, where X-rays collide with electrons, lose energy, and change direction—that bounce back toward the irradiation direction from atoms inside the object. The key point is that the X-ray source and the detector can be placed on the same side of the object. Therefore, inspection systems can be configured even in environments where access to the opposite side is impossible.The operation method is similar to how a document scanner reads paper line by line. After placing the device against or moving it close to one side of the inspection object, a narrowly focused X-ray beam sequentially sweeps the inspection surface. The differences in scattering signals measured at each position are expressed as bright and dark 2D images to identify the locations of areas different from the surroundings. However, backscatter technology does not completely replace existing inspection technologies; rather, it is viewed as a complementary means for areas where transmission X-rays or ultrasound have difficulty reaching.: There are three main areas with high applicability. First is logistics security screening, such as in ports and customs. It can be used to detect narcotics or contraband hidden inside vehicle doors or container double walls without dismantling structures. In this field, Rapiscan Systems in the U.S. has already commercialized related equipment and supplies it to ports, borders, and security screening sites. Second is aerospace and composite material inspection. It can image internal delamination and voids in carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP)—lightweight, high-strength composite materials used in aircraft and launch vehicles—from a single side, an approach already applied by NASA and Boeing. Third is remote explosive ordnance inspection for military and police, as well as safety inspections of facilities such as tunnels and bridges.However, the cases mentioned earlier are applications by overseas leading companies and research institutes. XsCAN has currently set small-vessel inspection and security screening as its priority commercialization fields, verifying the performance and field operational capabilities of prototypes. In the small-vessel sector, we are developing equipment to inspect major parts, repaired areas, and suspected collision or damage sites of hulls made of lightweight materials from a single side. In the security screening sector, based on our experience in developing conventional port container screening systems, we are preparing to commercialize compact equipment capable of inspecting confined spaces in vehicles or cargo.: The hardest part is having to simultaneously handle technology development, commercialization, market verification, and fundraising with limited manpower and resources. Deep-tech fields like backscatter X-ray require a long time for research and development, and building a prototype costs a considerable amount. Moreover, radiation safety standards must be taken into account, meaning having technology does not immediately translate to revenue. Since it is not yet widely used in Korea, it was also a challenge that market trust could not be gained simply by explaining principles; we had to prove the actual inspection range with objective test results.In particular, because a small number of staff had to handle R&D along with parts procurement, production management, government project execution, and consultations with potential demand sources, it was crucial to clearly distinguish between development priorities, core competencies to secure internally, and fields to cooperate with external partners.Rather than solving these all at once, we have responded by setting priorities and verifying them step-by-step. Technically, securing stable, weak scattering signals was the biggest challenge. Since we couldn't recklessly increase X-ray output just to improve image quality, we have reduced trial and error by pre-reviewing design plans through radiation transport simulation (a simulation calculating how radiation passes, scatters, and is absorbed while interacting with matter). We divided roles so that core technologies determining inspection performance are built through internal capabilities, while precision manufacturing is cooperated with specialized enterprises.: For the potential confirmed in the research stage to lead to actual products, there are many gaps to cross, such as iterative prototyping, testing by material and defect, and radiation safety reviews. For an early-stage startup, bearing this alone creates a heavy time and cost burden. Therefore, to develop equipment capable of inspecting major parts, repaired areas, and suspected areas of lightweight small vessels from a single side, and to establish concrete application models in the marine and fisheries sector, we participated in the "2026 Marine and Fisheries R&BD Acceleration Program."The support from IBK(Industrial Bank of Korea) serves as a practical foundation for carrying out continuous R&D, such as prototype manufacturing, core parts procurement, and test equipment setup. Hardware development is a process where design, fabrication, testing, and modification are repeated, making securing stable funding crucial. Thanks to this support, we were able to reduce short-term financial burdens and focus more on performance verification. KIMST's support is meaningful in connecting technology development with actual demands in the marine and fisheries sector. Unlike general laboratories, vessel and shipbuilding sites have many operational conditions to consider, such as curved structures, salinity, and humidity. KIMST's expertise and network are helping us prepare the foundation for similar environment verification and field demonstrations.: Rather than becoming a company that builds a single portable scanner, our goal is to grow into an X-ray imaging solution provider that designs and applies backscatter X-ray technology to various industrial fields. In the short term, we plan to stabilize the core performance of our inspection module by accumulating data through small vessels, composite structures, and security screening targets. In the medium term, based on the same core technology, we plan to progressively diversify equipment forms into portable/mobile devices, automated transfer equipment, and robot-mounted inspection modules.In the long term, we plan to evolve inspection results beyond one-off checks into data that evaluates defect progression or maintenance timing through periodic inspections of the same areas. Once sufficient data accumulates, we will be able to expand into AI-powered interpretation technologies and predictive maintenance services. Since backscatter X-ray is not yet widely used industrially in Korea, we believe that building trust through objective test data and field verification comes before promoting possibilities. XsCAN's goal is to secure independent design and system integration capabilities in the X-ray inspection field, which has high overseas dependency.By Young-woo Kim (pengo@itdonga.com)