AI-generated ballad strikes a human chord



“I pretend I’m doing fine when I look in the mirror. I speak less and less, and my sighs grow longer….”



I never imagined that the voice that struck such a deep chord in me belonged to AI. The song was titled “Have You Become the Adult You Dreamed of Becoming?” When the singer reached the line “Even on those late nights when I sometimes fall apart,” its aching falsetto nearly broke me. I wondered whether this was what it might feel like to meet Roy Batty, the android in the 1982 film “Blade Runner,” who famously declares, “I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe.”



Released in June by a creator known as Meomureu, the song was made using Suno, an AI music-generation tool. Far from the sound one might expect from AI-generated music, it is strikingly analog. It distills more than four decades of Korean ballad tradition into a contemporary sound, its raw emotional pull reaching listeners without elaborate vocal flourishes. After gaining popularity on YouTube and other platforms, the song climbed to No. 3 on Melon’s Top 100 chart on Oct. 13. Only “I’m Quitting My Job” by Soyeon and “LOVE ATTACK” by Rescene ranked higher. Its music video has surpassed 10 million views.



We have entered an era of instant creation, when books and songs alike can be produced with a few clicks. Wanting to answer the question posed by the song, I signed up for Suno myself. Writing the lyrics took about five minutes. I entered “ballad, Korean style,” and within a dozen seconds, the system had generated a convincing track that sounded familiar, though I had never heard it before. I called it “No, I Haven’t Quite Got There Yet.”



But is this really how it should work? Aren’t songs supposed to be written and sung with one’s whole soul poured into them? The comments on “Have You Become the Adult You Dreamed of Becoming?” tend to fall into two camps. The first consists of listeners who say the song moved them to tears on their way to work. They share stories of looking back on their lives and confronting the gap between the adults they dreamed of becoming and the people they actually are. Others respond with empathy, recognizing their own disappointments in those accounts. The second camp is stunned that a machine-generated song could move them so deeply. “A machine, of all things, has moved me. The end times are here,” one listener writes. Another says, “It’s sad that this voice doesn’t exist anywhere in the world.”



If the song reaches No. 1 on the charts, it could mark another “AlphaGo moment,” echoing the AI program’s 2016 victory over Go champion Lee Sedol in a game long thought to require uniquely human intuition and creativity. Then again, perhaps a No. 1 ranking is no longer necessary for that moment to arrive.



I find myself imagining that AI may be building a musical version of the Library of Babel, the fictional repository in Jorge Luis Borges’ 1941 story that contains every book that could possibly exist. The library holds 25¹³¹² books. In this imagined musical library, people writing prompts would be little more than librarians searching the shelves for a track.



Yet the boundless promise of the Library of Babel eventually gave way to despair. “The certainty that everything has been written down negates us or turns us into phantoms,” Borges wrote. He imagined that even if humanity, the library’s only species, stood on the brink of extinction, the Library would endure forever, brightly lit but lonely, motionless and infinite, filled with precious yet useless, incorruptible and secret books.



How can humans avoid being diminished after handing over their creativity to an AI that endlessly recombines what already exists? The thought that Borges’ prophecy might become reality suddenly fills me with fear.

