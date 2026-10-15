Lee names tax chief as top presidential aide

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung appointed National Tax Service Commissioner Lim Kwang-hyun as his new chief of staff at Cheong Wa Dae on Oct. 14, 23 days after Kang Hoon-sik announced his resignation on Sept. 21.Kang, the outgoing chief of staff, introduced Lim at a briefing at Cheong Wa Dae, saying he was well suited to ensure that public concerns are reflected more fully in government policy and to accelerate policy implementation through closer coordination among the presidential office, the Cabinet and the ruling party. Lim pledged to oversee the presidential office’s operations and focus on delivering tangible improvements in people’s lives. “Just as every day is urgent for the people, every day at Cheong Wa Dae must be urgent as well,” he said. Lim is the first former National Tax Service commissioner to become presidential chief of staff.Born in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, Lim entered public service after passing the 38th Higher Civil Service Examination. He served as an administrative official in the economic policy secretariat under the Roh Moo-hyun administration and later as deputy commissioner of the National Tax Service. An experienced investigator, he has headed the agency’s investigation bureau six times. Lee personally recruited Lim, who won a proportional representation seat in the 2024 general election as a Democratic Party of Korea candidate while Lee was the party’s leader. Lim resigned from the National Assembly in July 2025 to become the first National Tax Service commissioner under the Lee administration. His wife, Lee Kyung-eun, is South Korea’s consul general in Houston, while his brother-in-law, attorney Lee Seung-yeop, represented Lee in the Daejang-dong development case. Lee wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Lim should “show boundless respect for the will of the Korean people” and help the country navigate “a major turning point in our modern history.”The appointment caught many within the ruling party by surprise. Rep. Han Jun-ho, a two-term lawmaker representing Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and a close ally of Lee, had initially been seen as a leading candidate to succeed Kang. The announcement was delayed, however, as voices within the ruling camp argued that the job should go to a heavyweight capable of giving the president candid advice, including criticism when necessary. Democratic Party lawmaker Park Jie-won praised the choice in a Facebook post, describing it as “an unexpected appointment that caught people off guard” but one that deserved high marks.The main opposition People Power Party questioned whether Lim could resolve what it described as a sweeping governance crisis involving real estate, stocks, farmland, North Korea and South Korea-U.S. relations. At a news conference, floor leader Rep. Jeong Jeom-sik said the appointment raised doubts that Lim would serve merely as a figurehead for Kim Hyun-ji, chief of the presidential office’s first annex, whom he described as the administration’s most powerful insider, and for the so-called Seongnam-Gyeonggi faction.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com