IMF raises South Korea’s growth forecast to 3.3%

The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for South Korea’s economic growth this year to 3.3% from 2.6%, an increase of 0.7 percentage point. The IMF said strong global demand for artificial intelligence was driving semiconductor exports, more than offsetting the economic fallout from the war in the Middle East.In its October World Economic Outlook, released on Oct. 13 local time, the IMF projected that South Korea’s economy would grow 3.3% this year. The forecast is broadly in line with estimates from major domestic and international institutions, including the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development at 3.7%, the Asian Development Bank at 3.2%, the Bank of Korea at 3.3% and the Korea Development Institute at 3.2%.The IMF has steadily upgraded its outlook for South Korea, raising its forecast from 1.9% in April to 2.6% in July before adding another 0.7 percentage point three months later. The latest revision is significantly larger than the 0.1-percentage-point increase in its global growth forecast and the 0.4-point increase for the average across 41 advanced economies. The IMF also raised its forecast for South Korea’s growth next year to 2.8% from 2.5%.The IMF said robust overseas demand for semiconductors would help sustain South Korea’s growth despite the economic fallout from the war. It identified South Korea and Taiwan as key players in the AI hardware trade, saying the two economies account for 62% of net trade in AI-related computer hardware. The IMF added that this supply-chain structure could also benefit raw material exporters and manufacturing hubs elsewhere in East Asia.Lee Hyeong-il, deputy prime minister and minister of finance and economy, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the IMF’s 3.3% growth forecast would put South Korea ahead of the global economy, which is projected to expand 3.1%. If the forecast holds, he said, South Korea would outpace global growth for the first time in 16 years, excluding 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.세종=김수연 기자 syeon@donga.com