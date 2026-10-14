Doosan and LG set for final Jamsil showdown

Doosan Bears bid farewell to Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Oct. 12 after playing their final regular-season home game of the year. The stadium is scheduled for demolition by the end of 2026. Kim Tae-ryong, Doosan’s general manager, joined the club in 1990, when it was known as OB, and has worked at Jamsil for 37 years. He said his most cherished memories were the Korean Series championships Doosan won there in 1995, 2001 and 2015.“It’s a shame we’re leaving without ever facing LG, our Jamsil rival, in the Korean Series,” Kim said. “I expect the two teams to deliver plenty of memorable games in the Korean Series at the temporary stadium and the new domed stadium.” His remarks reflected a hope that the rivalry would continue to thrive beyond Jamsil’s closure.LG Twins and Doosan, longtime co-tenants at Jamsil, played their final regular-season Jamsil derby on Oct. 7. Doosan had already secured fifth place, while LG was still chasing third-place KIA, trailing by just one percentage point in winning percentage. The game appeared likely to be the rivals’ final meeting of the season. But LG finished fourth, setting up a wild-card series against Doosan at Jamsil beginning Oct. 14. The teams will meet again just a week after their final regular-season game. Under South Korea’s postseason format, teams advance by winning each successive series, making this wild-card matchup their last chance to face each other at Jamsil. Only the winning team’s fans will get to keep cheering at the stadium this fall.LG enters the series with the advantage. The wild-card round is a best-of-two series in which fourth-place LG starts with a one-game lead and needs only one win to advance. LG also had the better head-to-head record in the regular season, winning 11 games, losing four and tying one.The series offers LG a chance to beat Doosan in the postseason for the first time this century. The teams met twice in the playoffs in the 1990s, when Doosan was still known as OB, and LG won both series. Since the club became Doosan in the 2000s, however, the rivals have met in the postseason four times, and LG has lost every series.Doosan will try to extend that streak. The team plans to start Kwak Bin, whose 2.24 ERA was the lowest in the league this season, in an effort to force a second game. Kwak made three starts against LG this year, allowing four earned runs over 18⅓ innings for a 1.96 ERA. Doosan secured fifth place early, giving Kwak more than a week to rest after his last outing, against Lotte on Oct. 6, and prepare for the postseason.LG hopes Carrasco can rediscover the form he showed against Doosan on Aug. 1, when he made his debut for the team. In his first outing in South Korea, he held Doosan scoreless over seven innings. He made 10 more starts afterward but never matched that performance. LG’s bid for third place went down to the final game of the regular season, leaving Carrasco with only four days of rest after starting against Lotte on Oct. 9. LG must also contend with a neck injury to closer Son Ju-young, who recorded 31 saves this season.Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com