South Korea to move 44 agencies to Sejong

South Korea plans to relocate 44 central government agencies from the Seoul metropolitan area to Sejong between 2027 and 2031, including the foreign, defense and unification ministries and the Financial Services Commission. The move will bring the number of government agencies in Sejong to 87, up from the 43 already based there. With a new presidential office expected to be completed in 2029 and a National Assembly complex slated to open in 2033, Sejong is moving closer to becoming the country’s de facto administrative capital.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety unveiled details of the second phase of the relocation plan on Oct. 13. Twenty-seven agencies will move next year into leased office space, while the remaining 17 will relocate in stages by 2031, as new government buildings are completed. The moves will involve 9,929 civil servants, based on authorized staffing levels.The plan covers several major ministries that have remained in the Seoul metropolitan area. Five ministries are currently exempt from relocation under the Special Act on the Construction of Sejong City: Foreign Affairs, Unification, National Defense, Justice, and Gender Equality and Family. Moving them will require amendments to the law. The Justice Ministry and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family are expected to relocate next year, depending on when the law is revised. The foreign and defense ministries, along with the Unification Ministry, are scheduled to move by 2031, after new offices are built. The government said it selected the agencies after consulting the institutions concerned and soliciting expert opinions through four rounds of discussions. Reducing the concentration of government functions and economic activity in the Seoul metropolitan area remains a key policy priority.The Financial Services Commission, whose planned relocation has drawn mixed reactions, is scheduled to move in the second half of next year. Six other agencies are due to move in the first half: the Korea Media and Communications Commission, the Personal Information Protection Commission, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, the National Education Commission and the Overseas Koreans Agency. Five more bodies, including the Board of Audit and Inspection, the Public Prosecution Office, the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency, the Korean National Police Agency and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, will relocate once suitable new offices are ready.The Supreme Court, Constitutional Court and National Election Commission are not included in the current plan. The government will consider relocating the Presidential Secretariat and National Security Office separately, taking into account when the president is expected to move fully to Sejong.Interior and Safety Minister Yoon Ho-jung said all central government ministries would move to Sejong, while affiliated agencies that provide services directly to the public would remain in their current locations. “Once the National Assembly complex is completed in 2033, Sejong will have firmly established itself as the country’s administrative hub,” he said.한재희 기자 hee@donga.com