Hyundai’s 'Moving Room' video tops 10 million views

Hyundai Motor Group said Saturday that Kia’s “The Moving Room,” a video highlighting how its PV5 WAV can expand mobility for wheelchair users, surpassed 10 million views within two weeks of its release. The PV5 WAV is South Korea’s first dedicated electric vehicle with side-entry access designed for wheelchair users and others with mobility needs.Released on Hyundai Motor Group’s YouTube channel July 19, the video follows Kim On-yu, who has relied on a respiratory support device for 23 years, as she travels with her family. The story begins with Kim, who had spent much of her life confined to a hospital room, wishing that “the whole room could move.” It then follows her journey in the PV5 WAV, showcasing features including its side-entry system and vehicle-to-load, or V2L, power supply. “We are grateful for the support and empathy the video has received,” a Hyundai Motor Group official said. “We will continue to uphold our commitment to mobility for all.”변종국 기자 bjk@donga.com