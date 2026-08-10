Muslim underdogs shake up Democratic politics



“We shook up the world,” as Muhammad Ali famously put it.



An upset unfolded in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary, one of the key battlegrounds ahead of November’s U.S. midterm elections. Abdul El-Sayed, a 41-year-old progressive Muslim political newcomer, defeated four-term Rep. Haley Stevens, who had the full backing of the Democratic leadership. It was fitting that El-Sayed invoked the legendary boxer Ali in his victory speech.



Muhammad Ali was more than a sports hero. He became an enduring underdog figure for America’s Muslim community. The African American boxer converted to Islam shortly after winning the world heavyweight championship in 1964. He abandoned his birth name, Cassius Clay, and adopted the name Muhammad Ali, publicly asserting his Muslim identity in defiance of the white mainstream.



Ali declared, “I shook up the world,” after winning the 1964 championship fight. Few believed he could defeat Sonny Liston, the seemingly unbeatable heavyweight champion who was widely considered superior in both experience and ability. El-Sayed’s upset of Stevens carried a similar sense of improbability. Stevens had the backing of the party’s top leadership, four terms in Congress and $32 million in campaign spending from pro-Israel lobbying groups. Yet a political newcomer managed to knock her off.



Behind the surge of democratic socialism, Muslim candidates and political underdogs unsettling the Democratic establishment ahead of the November midterms is a growing push by marginalized communities to make their voices heard. As voters head to the polls with a sense of urgency, they often look for someone to hold accountable. In this case, the backlash is directed at the white and wealthy establishment that has long dominated U.S. politics and business, as well as pro-Israel lobbyists seen as aligned with those interests.



El-Sayed’s rise also echoes the emergence of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has drawn widespread attention. Both are Muslim immigrants with limited political experience, which they have turned into an asset by casting themselves as fresh alternatives to the establishment. Rather than relying on polished speeches from behind a lectern, they have embraced a more unfiltered persona, often reaching voters through street-level Instagram reels. That approach has helped blunt the impact of the vast sums mainstream Democratic candidates have poured into television ads and traditional campaign messaging.



Their policy agendas also converge on many of the same issues: higher taxes on billionaires, opposition to pro-Israel policies and expanded access to health care for people struggling to make ends meet. Their appeal has grown from policies that challenge entrenched interests while reaching out to low-income and marginalized communities. Some observers see their victories as a broader win for the many Americans who have long viewed themselves as underdogs.



Yet the consecutive victories of these political underdogs also raise a concern: Politics fueled by anger ultimately has its limits. Before taking office, Mamdani repeatedly vowed on social media to have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested. He delayed the issue until the final stages, saying a legal review that presumably had been underway for months was still “ongoing,” before acknowledging only recently that ordering the arrest would have exceeded his authority. His decision to publish a list of owners of luxury second homes in New York and impose a tax on them, while setting a mid-August deadline for exemption applications during the summer vacation season, also sparked considerable controversy.



Once an underdog steps into the ring and wins, the equation changes. A far more complicated reality awaits, along with the difficult task of leading voters who did not support them. Even after entering the mainstream, leaders who remain focused on policies tailored to their most fervent supporters can ultimately find themselves following the same path as the establishment they once challenged.



If they have succeeded in shaking up the world, they must also rise to the next challenge: broadening their appeal and pursuing policies grounded in political reality. The new political current being fueled by Muslim underdogs and political newcomers in this year’s U.S. midterm elections now faces a test of whether it can turn its momentum into meaningful change.

