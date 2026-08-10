Housing plans stall as supply bills languish

The government plans to unveil a new housing package as early as this week, aimed at adding more than 50,000 homes in the Seoul metropolitan area. Yet many of the bills needed to implement last year’s Sept. 7 housing supply plan have remained stuck in the National Assembly for 11 months. At this rate, no matter how loudly the government calls for “supply at all costs,” neither the market nor the public is likely to feel its impact.One prominent example is the redevelopment of aging public offices into mixed-use complexes. Under the Sept. 7 plan, the government pledged to redevelop aging public buildings and other sites to provide 28,000 homes by 2030. To provide the necessary legal foundation, ruling-party lawmakers introduced a bill in December to establish an interagency review body and require authorities to consider mixed-use redevelopment of public buildings more than 30 years old.The opposition did not strongly object to the bill. But political bickering between the ruling and opposition parties kept the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee’s subcommittee from meeting for more than three months, delaying passage by the full committee until late April. The bill cleared the Legislation and Judiciary Committee in early May but has since languished before the full National Assembly for more than three months. Even after the bill becomes law, the projects will face numerous hurdles, including negotiations with the agencies that own the buildings over how to divide development gains, as well as efforts to win over residents and local governments. Nearly a year after the plan was announced, the legal framework needed to get the projects off the ground is still not in place.Many other housing supply measures remain in legislative limbo. Last September, the government pledged to raise the statutory floor-area ratio ceiling for public redevelopment from 1.2 times to 1.3 times to accelerate urban renewal projects. But the amendment to the Urban Renewal Act has cleared only the relevant standing committee and is still awaiting passage by the full National Assembly. A special bill needed to enable housing development on former school sites and other school properties has also failed to clear the chamber.Under last year’s Sept. 7 plan, the government pledged to supply 1.35 million homes in the Seoul metropolitan area by 2030, followed by another 60,000 homes under its Jan. 29 plan this year. Its target for housing starts alone is 269,000 units this year. But according to housing statistics from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, only 65,200 homes broke ground in the first half of the year, just 24.2% of the annual target. No matter how many housing plans the government rolls out, they will do little to ease market anxiety unless the necessary legislation is passed and projects translate into actual construction. If the ruling and opposition parties are serious about stabilizing the property market, they should move quickly to pass housing supply bills on which their differences are relatively narrow.