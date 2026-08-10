Iran war strains U.S. missile stockpiles

The prolonged war with Iran, which began in February, has reportedly pushed the U.S. military’s stockpile of Patriot interceptor missiles, a key air defense system, below 1,700. During the conflict, the U.S. military has also moved some air defense assets deployed in key allied countries, including South Korea, to the Middle East, raising concerns that the redeployments could further strain security on the Korean Peninsula and elsewhere.The New York Times reported Saturday that the United States has used more than 1,500 Patriot interceptors in strikes against Iran, reducing the stockpile to fewer than 1,700. The Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, estimated July 27 that the U.S. inventory stood at between 759 and 827 Patriot interceptors. Washington has urged defense contractors to accelerate production, but restoring the stockpile to peacetime levels could take more than two years.The steep decline in U.S. missile stocks is raising concerns that the military’s ability to respond to threats in Asia and Europe could be weakened. Interceptors such as the Patriot and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, would be even more critical in a conflict with China or Russia, whose military capabilities far surpass those of Iran. The New York Times reported that China and Russia are closely tracking U.S. missile stockpiles through surveillance systems, including reconnaissance satellites.Offensive weapons stocks are also being depleted, while military assets are being shifted from other regions to the Middle East. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has supplied the region with long-range missiles, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, for the war with Iran. Hundreds of U.S. fighter jets and Navy destroyers have also been redeployed from South Korea and other parts of Asia to the Middle East. A U.S. administration official told The New York Times that moving air defense and other military assets to the Middle East could leave U.S. forces in South Korea more vulnerable in the event of a conflict with North Korea.Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com