aespa kicks off fourth world tour in Seoul

"I’ll make it LEMONADE."As aespa’s "Lemonade" filled the venue with a pounding synth bass, the crowd erupted in cheers. Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning moved through tight, synchronized choreography as the arena pulsed with energy. aespa’s fourth world tour, "SYNK: COMPLaeXITY," which opened Sunday at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, showcased the stature of one of K-pop’s leading girl groups in its seventh year, combining elaborate production with polished, high-impact performances.Centered on "Lemonade," the group’s second full-length album released in May, the tour also marked aespa’s first solo concert at Gocheok Sky Dome. Over two nights on Aug. 7 and 8, the group performed 27 songs, including nine tracks from the new album, in a roughly two-and-a-half-hour set that drew about 35,000 fans.The album’s concept of "complexity," a multiverse, and "Crack," a rift that opens in a parallel world, ran throughout the show. The story of aespa and their virtual avatars, the "ae-aespa," confronting one another unfolded across five sections: emergence, invasion, captivity, awakening and resolution, giving the concert the arc of a science-fiction film. Video segments presented as interviews with the members as they sought to escape captivity were interspersed throughout the show, deepening the sense of immersion.The members’ command of the stage was every bit as striking as the visual spectacle. During their debut song "Black Mamba," they delivered a more relaxed take on the signature head-turning choreography. In "Whiplash," they moved freely across a stage that rose into the air, while "WDA" featured fierce choreography reminiscent of wild predators. "Count On Me" offered a more intimate moment, with Karina playing the piano as Winter lay across it and sang. During "Angel #48," the members rode a lemonade-can-shaped moving platform toward the audience, bringing them within reach of fans.The members’ first solo stages highlighted four distinct personalities. Karina brought a groovy yet wistful mood to the R&B dance track "16bit." Winter delivered a bold, upper-body-heavy performance of "Saddle Up," a dance track built around an assertive, commanding attitude. Giselle showed off her playful charm with "BYEB4HELLO," a song she helped write and compose, while Ningning, dressed in red, gave a soaring performance of the dreamy ballad "I Love You But I Gotta Let You Go."The group’s growth was especially evident during the run of hits in the second half. "Armageddon," performed as the members emerged between banners, portrayed aespa in the real world finally claiming victory. The crowd sang along to "Next Level," which the members performed with handheld microphones, and erupted into a massive chorus for the closing song, "Supernova."Winter said she had never imagined aespa would be able to fill Gocheok Sky Dome and promised to "show even newer and more evolved sides of ourselves." Karina thanked fans for choosing aespa. After wrapping up the Seoul concerts, the group will continue its world tour across 25 locations, including Taipei and Sao Paulo, as well as stops in the Americas and Europe.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com