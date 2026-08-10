South Korea rejects Japan's Dokdo protest

South Korea on Sunday brushed aside Japan's protest over a marine survey conducted by a South Korean research vessel near Dokdo, reaffirming that the islets are "clearly South Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law."A Foreign Ministry official said South Korea cannot accept any unjustified claims by Japan regarding Dokdo and had dismissed Tokyo's assertions through diplomatic channels. "Japan's objections are unacceptable," the official said.Japan's Foreign Ministry said earlier that it had lodged a protest over the activities of the South Korean research vessel Tamhae 3 in waters west of Dokdo that Tokyo claims lie within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, conveyed the protest to Lee Sang-ryeol, minister at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo. Separately, Kazuo Chujo, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, raised the issue with Lee Min-kyung, director-general for Asian and Pacific Affairs at South Korea's Foreign Ministry.Operated by the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources, Tamhae 3 is a state-of-the-art geophysical research vessel used to map the seabed and survey marine resources. Japan also protested South Korean marine surveys near Dokdo through diplomatic channels in August and September last year.Tokyo also said it had protested South Korea's Dokdo defense drill conducted by the Navy on Aug. 6. The South Korean military officially refers to the twice-yearly exercise as the East Sea Territorial Defense Exercise. It was the first such drill this year and the third under the administration of President Lee Jae-myung.The latest diplomatic friction follows Japan's renewed claim to Dokdo in its 2026 Defense White Paper, released Aug. 4, the first issued under Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. In response, South Korea's Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry each summoned senior Japanese diplomatic officials in Seoul to formally protest the territorial claim.Hye-Ryung Choi herstory@donga.com