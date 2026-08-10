Ex-SK hynix employee gets prison term upheld

A former SK hynix employee has lost his appeal against a prison sentence for leaking the chipmaker's proprietary semiconductor technology to Chinese companies.The Seoul High Court's Criminal Division 10-1 upheld the original sentence of 18 months in prison for the 52-year-old former employee, identified only by his surname Kim, on charges including violations of the Unfair Competition Prevention Act and the Industrial Technology Protection Act, court officials said Sunday.Kim, who was assigned to SK hynix's sales subsidiary in China, was indicted after taking confidential company materials while preparing a résumé for job applications to Chinese companies, including HiSilicon, Huawei's semiconductor unit, in 2022. Prosecutors said he photographed 170 confidential documents totaling about 5,900 pages, including proprietary CMOS image sensor (CIS) technology, and copied portions of the material into his résumé before submitting it to prospective employers in China.The trial court sentenced Kim to 18 months in prison after finding him guilty of illegally disclosing trade secrets under the Unfair Competition Prevention Act. It acquitted him of violating the Industrial Technology Protection Act in connection with CIS manufacturing technology, ruling that the materials did not fall under the government's legal definition of advanced industrial technology established by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.Upholding the sentence, the appellate court said imposing only lenient penalties for trade secret leaks would make it easier for overseas competitors to acquire South Korean technology under the pretext of recruiting experienced employees. The court added that it took into account the recovery of most of the leaked confidential materials when determining the sentence.여근호 기자 yeoroot@donga.com