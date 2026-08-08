Seoul housing shortage tests government resolve

The government is moving ahead with procedures to lift greenbelt restrictions on seven sites in the Seoul metropolitan area included in its Jan. 29 housing supply plan, including the Gwacheon racecourse area. With housing supply seen as essential to stabilizing prices in Seoul and surrounding areas, officials say developable land is running short. The government is now looking to protected greenbelt areas as one of the few remaining options for new housing.The greenbelt release quota system sets limits on the amount of protected land each local government can open for development. Although exceptions have been granted for strategic regional projects outside the capital area, regulations have rarely been eased to expand housing supply for ordinary residents. If restrictions are lifted, projects such as the Gwacheon racecourse and Defense Counterintelligence Command area, which are expected to provide 9,800 homes, and the Sujeong-gu area of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, where 6,300 homes are planned, could move ahead more quickly.The housing market in Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area has grown into a national challenge. The concentration of wealth in real estate and a surge in household debt have fueled broader economic problems, including sluggish consumer spending. Without a solution, the competitiveness of the capital region, a key driver of the national economy, could weaken further, while regional economies may struggle to escape prolonged stagnation. There is already broad public agreement that expanding housing supply is necessary to stabilize prices.The challenge lies in building momentum for housing projects while addressing concerns from local governments over traffic congestion and overcrowding. Many of Seoul’s 25 district mayors made housing supply initiatives their first major decision after taking office in July, reflecting widespread political pressure to increase housing. But when it comes to the specifics of where homes should be built and how development should proceed, significant disagreements remain.The central government and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea are pushing for public-led housing development by opening semi-industrial zones in the capital region and lifting greenbelt restrictions. The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the People Power Party, meanwhile, are backing private-sector-led redevelopment and reconstruction by easing regulations to improve project feasibility. The government is seeking to build 10,000 homes in the Yongsan International Business District, while Seoul has set a lower target of 8,000. After the government raised Yongsan Children’s Garden as a possible new housing site, Seoul and Yongsan District have already expressed opposition. Greenbelt areas within Seoul, including Taereung Golf Course, were excluded from the latest review.During the June 3 local elections, political parties focused more on trading blame over housing problems than on offering solutions. Follow-up bills related to housing supply measures, including revisions to the Special Act on Public Housing, the Urban Renewal Act and the Housing Act, remain stalled in the National Assembly. Meanwhile, ordinary households continue to struggle with rising home prices and rents. This is not the moment for political disputes or prolonged arguments over competing development approaches. Leaders from both parties, as well as central and local governments, must take responsibility and find a way forward instead of hiding behind their supporters or local opposition. When it comes to solving the housing supply problem, there is no reason the president and Seoul mayor cannot sit down together.