Election watchdog faces scrutiny over power



Politicians who have dealt with the National Election Commission often say the body wields excessive power. While many citizens view it as a routine administrative agency, politicians who regularly interact with the NEC’s authority say they have come to see it as an institution with virtually unchecked influence.



The source of that influence lies in the NEC’s broad responsibilities, ranging from managing elections and vote counting to imposing administrative penalties. Politicians often point to its authority to monitor political activities and refer cases for prosecution as the foundation of its power. The commission can independently determine whether political funds violate the law or whether election rules have been breached, and it can file criminal complaints. Critics argue that this gives the NEC the ability to threaten the political careers of elected officials, including by seeking criminal punishment or invalidating election victories.



The biggest concern is that the NEC faces limited oversight because it is classified as an independent constitutional institution. It is not subject to audits by the Board of Audit and Inspection, while parliamentary inspections of the central election authority are widely viewed as largely procedural. Local election commissions do not undergo parliamentary audits. The government, despite providing financial support, has no authority to intervene. The NEC chair, traditionally a judge, serves part time and has little operational authority. Critics argue that an institution with extensive powers but few checks has become vulnerable to serious misconduct, including allegations of vote manipulation. They say stronger oversight is now unavoidable, even if it requires some adjustment to the commission’s independence.



According to NEC reports examining election systems in major developed countries, election management bodies generally fall into three categories: the “independent model,” used in South Korea; the “government model,” where the state directly manages elections; and the “mixed model,” which separates election administration from regulatory and supervisory functions. A review of international cases shows one common feature across these systems: countries have established detailed mechanisms to externally monitor and constrain election authorities.



Canada created the world’s first independent election management body, Elections Canada, in 1920. Its chief electoral officer is a full-time official with a status equivalent to a Supreme Court justice and a guaranteed 10-year term, providing both authority and accountability. However, investigative and prosecutorial powers over election crimes are assigned to separate bodies within the organization. The system concentrates responsibility while distributing authority, maintaining a balance between independence and oversight. South Korea also has a Supreme Court justice serving as chair of the NEC, but because the position is part time and carries limited practical authority, holding the chair legally accountable for failures in election management remains difficult. At the same time, the NEC retains broad powers to monitor political activities and file criminal complaints.



Elections Canada is audited by the Office of the Auditor General and operates a permanent audit committee that includes outside experts. Australia and India also allow audit bodies or legislatures to oversee independent election authorities. South Korea is unusual in granting its election authority strong independence and extensive powers while leaving it with few external checks.



Many countries with long democratic traditions allow governments to oversee election administration. In the United States, state governments manage elections, while the Federal Election Commission plays a limited role focused mainly on campaign finance regulation. The FEC has an independent audit function and is subject to congressional oversight. In Germany, the head of the Federal Statistical Office also serves as the federal returning officer and is audited by the Federal Court of Audit. The United Kingdom is generally categorized as a government model because national and local governments handle election administration. However, it also has features of a mixed model because the Electoral Commission, which is accountable to Parliament, oversees election rules and political financing. The commission regularly reports election results and budget spending to Parliament, faces ongoing scrutiny from a House of Commons committee and undergoes audits by the National Audit Office. France also follows a mixed model, with the Interior Ministry managing elections and a separate committee overseeing political financing, while the Court of Accounts audits both institutions.



South Korea’s experience with election fraud during authoritarian rule led the country to place strong emphasis on protecting the NEC’s independence and preventing government interference. But critics argue that today’s problems also reflect the downside of prioritizing independence while neglecting oversight and accountability. The challenge now is to preserve the commission’s independence while strengthening external checks and supervision, creating a more balanced system between autonomy and accountability.

