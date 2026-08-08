Korean volleyball twins reunite in Azerbaijan

South Korean volleyball twins Lee Jae-young and Lee Da-young, who once played pivotal roles for the national team as an outside hitter and setter, are set to continue their careers in Azerbaijan.Azerbaijan Super League club Turan announced Friday that Lee Da-young will join the team for the 2026-2027 season. The club announced Lee Jae-young's signing three days earlier on Aug. 4.The sisters left the South Korean volleyball scene in 2021 after allegations surfaced that they had been involved in school bullying during their middle school years while playing for the Korean V League's Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders. Lee Jae-young signed with Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki in October that year but later left after being sidelined by a knee injury. After a lengthy break from competition, she returned to the court last July with Japan's SV League club Victorina Himeji, where she played one season. Lee Da-young, who joined PAOK alongside her sister, later competed in leagues in Romania, France, Greece and the United States before reuniting with Lee Jae-young as teammates for the first time in nearly five years.Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com