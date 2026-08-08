Seoul records hottest Ipchu in 119 years

Seoul marked its hottest Ipchu, the traditional start of autumn, since modern weather observations began 119 years ago. Temperatures at the city's official weather station climbed to 38 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest reading of the summer and a new record for Aug. 7. The previous record was 36 degrees Celsius, set in 1988.The Korea Meteorological Administration said Seoul remained locked in a second straight day of near-40-degree heat. Automatic weather stations used for disaster monitoring recorded highs of 40.2 degrees Celsius in Nowon, 39.2 degrees Celsius in Gangseo, 39.1 degrees Celsius in Geumcheon and 38.8 degrees Celsius in Yeongdeungpo. Seoul has been under the highest-level heat wave warning since Monday, marking the fourth consecutive day of extreme heat conditions. Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius were also reported in other parts of the country, including 40.7 degrees Celsius in Deokpung-dong, Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, and 40.2 degrees Celsius in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province.The heat is expected to ease slightly over the weekend as scattered showers move across inland areas. Rain is forecast to begin Friday morning along the east coast and on Jeju Island, with afternoon showers likely in the Seoul metropolitan area, inland Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong region and southern inland areas. The east coast and mountainous regions of Gangwon are expected to see torrential rain of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour from Friday morning through midday. While the showers may briefly cool temperatures, forecasters said hot and humid conditions are likely to return once the rain passes, with the heat wave expected to continue into next week.위은지 wizi@donga.com