Lee urges military to restore public trust

President Lee Jae-myung on Thursday called on newly promoted generals to help rebuild public trust in the military, saying the armed forces still bear the responsibility of restoring confidence after "the recurrence of an insurrection." Acknowledging that the task would be difficult, Lee urged the officers to see it through.Lee made the remarks during a reception following a promotion ceremony and the presentation of Samjeonggeom tassels, according to a written briefing from senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung. The message reinforced the stance he outlined two days earlier during a policy briefing with the foreign affairs and security ministries, when he criticized the Korea Military Academy and reaffirmed his commitment to integrating the Army, Navy and Air Force academies. On Thursday, he again stressed the need to move beyond the legacy of the insurrection and restore the military's credibility.During the ceremony, Lee presented Samjeonggeom tassels, ceremonial streamers attached to the traditional military sword, to Lee Sang-ryeol, commander of the Army Ground Operations Command, following his promotion from lieutenant general to general. He also awarded tassels to Park Heung-jae, superintendent of the Air Force Academy, Yoon Han-il, chief of staff of the Army Ground Operations Command, and Cho Chung-ho, vice chief of naval operations, who were promoted from major general to lieutenant general. Officers receive the Samjeonggeom upon promotion to brigadier general. Those elevated to lieutenant general or general are presented with a new tassel engraved with their rank, name and the date of presentation, which the president attaches to the sword.The Ministry of National Defense also reaffirmed its determination to speed up the establishment of a unified National Military Academy. A ministry official told reporters that merging the Army, Navy and Air Force academies would "break with a flawed past" and help establish a military identity founded on loyalty to the Constitution and the people. The official said the ministry would push ahead with the integration without delay.The proposal, however, continues to face resistance. On Wednesday, 46 former Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs of staff called for the plan to be reconsidered, arguing that the political involvement of a handful of military officers should not be used to characterize entire service academies or justify their merger. On Thursday, 38 lawmakers from the conservative opposition, including the People Power Party, introduced a resolution condemning the integration of the three service academies and the creation of a unified National Military Academy.이윤태 oldsport@donga.com