Photographer captures Korea’s cultural heritage

This essay is by a professional photographer who has spent more than 30 years documenting cultural heritage sites in South Korea and abroad. It combines some 70 of his photographs with reflections on the craft and mindset behind them. His work has also played a role in helping Korean landmarks, including the Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty, the Baekje Historic Areas, the Gaya Tumuli and the Petroglyphs Along the Bangucheon Stream in Ulsan, earn UNESCO World Heritage status.The author defines photography as "an expression of humanism." For him, humanism is not limited to encounters between people. It also means connecting with those who lived centuries ago through the artifacts they left behind, understanding their lives and ways of thinking, and conveying that understanding through photographs that speak more powerfully than words.That philosophy shapes the way he approaches every heritage site. He does not see cultural treasures as relics of a distant past preserved behind glass. Instead, he treats them as living places that continue to tell their stories today. Palaces such as Gyeongbok Palace and Changdeok Palace may now be admired mainly for their historical value, but they were once homes where kings lived out their daily lives. He believes only by imagining those lives can a photographer uncover the true character of the architecture.The dedication behind his photographs is remarkable. Photography is often called the art of the decisive moment, but that moment rarely comes by chance. The ideal image depends on a precise combination of sunlight, humidity and even snowfall. To capture it, he studies weather forecasts every day and returns to the same location again and again, sometimes dozens of times. Climbing over rocks in search of the right angle, he says, is simply part of the work.One photograph stands out as the clearest example of that perseverance: his image of the main hall at Jongmyo Shrine. It took five years of waiting to make. The photograph captures all 19 ancestral chambers illuminated at the same time. Against the fading evening sky, the warm light accentuates the shrine's solemnity and sacred atmosphere. The stories behind these photographs, each taken when a cultural treasure reveals itself at its finest, are just as compelling as the images themselves.김도연 repokim@donga.com