Game Development Pipeline Dramatically Changed After AI Introduction... 'Able to Launch 4 a Month'

Game development utilizing AI/Photo = AI-generated image

A scene of developing a game with AI/Photo = AI-generated image

Illustration field showing 20 times the efficiency

Anchor Node's 'Bread Bear' work example

'GameAify' solution showing tremendous work efficiency

"I thought it would get a little easier after the introduction of AI, but there is even more work to do. Requests to confirm several items come in every single day. I even make mini-games one by one for fun to cool my head."Recently, an executive I met at a large game company shook his head, saying he has become more exhausted since the introduction of AI. The point is that as game development utilizing AI becomes active, the people in positions to 'judge' games have become significantly busier.Previously, when a draft plan was submitted, they would conceptualize it in their heads, build a prototype over 3 to 6 months, and then review it. But now, he complained of fatigue from a much more overloaded workload, saying he is being dragged around for confirmation requests every single day.Looking at game communities or Blind, one can see that the perception of game developers regarding AI has completely changed compared to just one or two years ago.Beyond just game concept drafts and partial image generation, AI has now begun to be utilized across the board, from actual programming to QA and sound, and the opinion that "we can no longer go back to the days without AI" is settling as the mainstream. This shows how quickly AI is taking root as a game development tool.Furthermore, vibe coding-style games, which generate games entirely just with prompts, are springing up like bamboo shoots after the rain, and there are emerging cases where some are generating revenue performances.However, that absolutely does not mean that AI is a magic wand that creates a wonderful game with a single 'click'. AI is only becoming highly advanced, and it is still inexperienced in grasping human emotions or hidden intentions.To use a metaphor, it is closer to 'a fool who has extremely fast hands and can work all night without any complaints, but lacks tact and misunderstands what is being said'.In particular, with the recent surge in AI usage costs, carelessly using this AI due to the massive expenses can lead to cases where costs significantly increase and efficiency actually drops further. This means that one must conduct reverse research and become skilled in order to effectively handle this AI and maximize work efficiency.Completely changing the development pipeline that has been composed centered around humans up until now is also an issue. The more skilled one becomes, the more overwhelming the results it shows, which makes it highly coveted, but if it is difficult to see a dramatic change right away, collaborating with a game company that uses AI well is also a method.For instance, Anchor Node, an AI-specialized game development company, directly devised 'GameAify', an expert AI solution, to maximize game development efficiency.Looking at Anchor Node's work examples, in the field of producing 40 planned character illustrations, it took only 30 days, increasing efficiency by 20 times, and in the AI simulation field, it increased efficiency by about 335 times. Also, it was found to have shown an efficiency level of about 300 times in the fields of producing 300 building resources and character design.Moreover, in the market, collaboration examples such as 'PicoBerry', which effectively binds 2D and 3D, and 'Gamesound.ai', which creates game sound, are also being reported.Such solutions like Anchor Node's 'GameAify', PicoBerry, and Gamesound.ai have signed agreements with the Korea Creative Content Agency and the Korea Mobile Game Association, and their application areas are gradually increasing. It is also a utilization solution for the AX support business.Jaeho Won, CEO of Anchor Node, explained, "By utilizing AI to maximize game consistency and gameplay, it was possible to launch 4 types of games in a year." He added, "As word of mouth spreads about GameAify, we are cooperating with about 10 domestic and foreign game companies, and the order volume is also greatly increasing."Meanwhile, cases of utilizing AI in the form of appealing to the charm of one's own characters are also increasing. For instance, Shift Up has recently been maximizing the charm of Eive, a character in 'Stellar Blade 2' which is under development in-house, thereby raising anticipation for their next project.By Hak-dong Cho (igelau@gamedonga.co.kr)