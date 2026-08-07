Korea’s stock boom exposes investor risks



Individual investors are reeling from losses following the recent KOSPI plunge. Some market experts argue that those who bought at the peak could eventually recover if they stay invested, given expectations that the market will maintain its long-term upward trajectory. But it remains unclear whether retail investors can withstand the losses and hold on until that recovery comes.



Some have already suffered losses far greater than the market decline itself by repeatedly buying and selling in response to volatility, a practice known as “short-term flipping.” Others borrowed through margin loans and ended up losing more than their initial investment. Concerns that “only institutions, foreign investors and wealthy individuals ultimately make money” are beginning to look increasingly valid.



While the presidential office and the government face criticism over the launch of single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, which spearheaded legislative efforts to revitalize the stock market, must also accept responsibility. Even if the goal of shifting money from real estate into productive capital markets was justified, critics say policymakers failed to sufficiently warn investors that individual stock picking carries significant risks and that many retail investors have limited odds of success.



The ruling party should have focused less on celebrating stock market gains and more on warning about the risks of individual stock investing while easing fears of missing out, or FOMO. It should also have moved faster to establish institutional mechanisms that encourage long-term investment, such as converting retirement pension assets into professionally managed funds. Instead, the party failed to address these issues, leaving it vulnerable to criticism that it lacks both an understanding of individual investment behavior and the expertise needed to manage capital market policies.



The ruling party must learn from this setback and prepare for the challenges ahead. The public’s economic well-being could depend on how effectively it manages the liquidity inflows expected after major memory semiconductor companies deliver stronger-than-expected earnings early next year. If employees at Samsung Electronics and SK hynix receive performance bonuses tied to operating profits and increase their spending, real estate prices could surge, particularly in southern areas of the Seoul metropolitan region. That could drive up rents, housing costs and prices for dining and other services. But raising interest rates to contain inflation would create another dilemma by placing greater financial pressure on lower-income households and people without significant assets.



As spending by workers at major semiconductor companies draws public attention, employees at smaller firms and self-employed people who feel increasingly left behind could experience deeper frustration. Economic hardship and a growing sense of inequality could fuel public anger directed at the government and the ruling party. Ultimately, the success or failure of liquidity management could shape the outcomes of the 2028 parliamentary elections and the 2029 presidential election.



Having completed its long-pursued prosecution reform agenda, the ruling party must now turn its full attention to managing the real economy. During the second half of the 22nd National Assembly, it needs to deepen its policy expertise through serious study and debate, provide sound recommendations to the government and take the lead in crafting legislation. Only then can it better serve the public and secure its own political future.

