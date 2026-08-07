Industry minister calls for work-hour reform

South Korea’s Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said Thursday that the country’s 52-hour workweek system needs to be reconsidered across industries, including semiconductors, arguing that labor regulations must be assessed in the context of competition with China, South Korea’s biggest economic rival.Speaking at a Kwanhun Club forum in Seoul, Kim was asked about easing exceptions to the 52-hour workweek rule. He said corporate, industrial and national competitiveness should be measured against global competitors, adding that “China is our biggest competitor.”Kim said regulations should not discourage people who are willing to work harder and pursue greater achievements. “The 52-hour workweek issue should not be viewed as something limited to semiconductors,” he said. “Work-hour rules need to be reviewed not only in research and development but also across high-tech industries, including startups.”His remarks differ significantly from those of Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon, who has taken a more cautious stance on expanding exceptions to the 52-hour workweek. Regarding a proposed special law for mega industrial zones, where easing work-hour restrictions has become a key issue, Kim Young-hoon said Wednesday that Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have achieved strong profits without exemptions from the 52-hour rule. “It is not as if we are being completely overtaken by other countries,” he said.The labor minister’s comments signaled opposition to calls for a separate 52-hour workweek exemption for the planned semiconductor mega cluster in the Honam region.정순구 soon9@donga.com