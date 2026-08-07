Extreme heat pushes Seoul to 40 degrees

Temperatures in Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo district reached 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday, as a relentless heat wave continued across South Korea. Although the traditional start of autumn, known as Ipchu, arrives Friday, Seoul is forecast to reach 39 degrees Celsius, with extreme heat expected to persist for a second consecutive day.The latest surge came after Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, recorded a national high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, with temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher reported in several parts of the country. The repeated occurrence of such extreme heat has raised concerns that once-rare conditions are becoming increasingly common.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, an automatic weather station in Yeongdeungpo recorded 40.0 degrees Celsius at 1:57 p.m. Thursday. It was the first time in eight years that a Seoul-operated automatic weather station used for disaster monitoring recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, following a reading of 41.8 degrees Celsius in Gangbuk District on Aug. 1, 2018.The Yeongdeungpo station, however, is located on a building rooftop and may record higher temperatures than actual conditions, so the Korea Meteorological Administration does not include its data in official climate statistics. Other Seoul districts also saw temperatures climb close to 39 degrees Celsius, including Yongsan at 39.3 degrees, Guro at 38.9 degrees and Geumcheon at 38.8 degrees.The highest official temperature recorded Thursday at the Seoul Weather Station, the city’s main observation site, was 37.8 degrees Celsius at 3:05 p.m.Since modern weather observations began at the Seoul Weather Station in October 1907, the highest temperature recorded at the site was 39.6 degrees Celsius on Aug. 1, 2018.As of 11 a.m. Thursday, heat advisories were in effect across 226 of the country’s 235 land-based weather warning zones, covering 96.1% of all areas. Severe heat warnings were issued for 36 zones, while heat warnings and advisories were issued for 141 and 49 zones, respectively.Severe heat warnings were issued for parts of Gangwon Province, including Chuncheon and Hoengseong, for the first time this summer, bringing the number of affected areas to the highest level of the season. Seoul has remained under a severe heat warning for three consecutive days since Tuesday.Seoul’s daytime high is forecast to reach 39 degrees Celsius on Friday, the first day of Ipchu. A persistent double high-pressure system trapping heat over the Korean Peninsula has prevented temperatures from falling overnight, and accumulated heat is expected to make daytime conditions feel even more intense. The capital recorded a nighttime low of 29.4 degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, marking the 15th consecutive tropical night in Seoul.President Lee Jae-myung said Thursday that South Korea was "effectively facing a national climate disaster" and called for the government to raise the level, scope and speed of its response. During a meeting with senior presidential aides, Lee said authorities must direct all available administrative resources toward protecting vulnerable groups, including residents of goshiwons, small single-room housing units and greenhouses, as well as workers exposed to extreme heat at construction sites, farms, fishing communities and parking lots.전채은 chan2@donga.com