Lee orders all-out climate disaster response

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Thursday held a series of emergency meetings as the country grappled with a prolonged heat wave and drought, urging government agencies and local authorities to "mobilize all available administrative resources" to minimize harm to the public.Speaking at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at Government Complex Seoul, Lee said the extreme heat once seen only in overseas news reports had become South Korea’s reality. “With the heat wave expected to continue for some time, we must activate a full-scale response system with a heightened sense of urgency,” he said. Lee said protecting people’s lives and safety is the government’s top priority and called for measures tailored to increasingly severe climate conditions. He also instructed officials to strengthen protections for vulnerable groups, including older adults living alone and residents of small, single-room dwellings, by expanding welfare checks and visiting those who have difficulty accessing cooling facilities.Lee stressed the need for measures that people can feel in their daily lives. He ordered officials to closely monitor outdoor workplaces to ensure that work stoppages and rest breaks during the hottest hours of the day are properly implemented and that safety guidelines are strictly followed. He also called for greater efforts to prevent damage to livestock, farmed fish and crops, while urging authorities to closely manage the safety of key infrastructure, including roads, railways and the power supply.Addressing the drought, particularly in southern regions, Lee called for the active use of alternative water supplies and pumping equipment to maintain stable access to water. He also instructed officials to pursue both short-term measures, such as emergency water deliveries, and longer-term solutions, including the development of alternative water sources, in islands and mountainous areas without public water systems.During a closed-door meeting, the Ministry of Health and Welfare reported that it was strengthening tailored protections for vulnerable groups, including older adults living alone, households with people with disabilities, homeless people and residents of small rented rooms. According to Kang Yu-jung, senior presidential secretary for public affairs, Lee asked whether artificial intelligence could be used to monitor the well-being of vulnerable residents and urged government agencies to accelerate the digitalization of public administration. Lee also instructed the Ministry of Employment and Labor to pay particular attention to migrant workers exposed to extreme heat, saying the issue affects not only human rights but also South Korea’s image and economy. Kang said Lee noted that some government agencies had reduced damage through proactive measures despite worsening weather conditions and called for stronger preventive responses to heat-related disasters.Lee again made the heat wave the first item on the agenda during a meeting with senior presidential aides at the presidential office later Thursday. He said South Korea must fundamentally improve infrastructure, including housing, water facilities, power grids and heat-response systems, to address climate disasters that have become the “new normal.”Lee also pointed to traditional markets, saying many suffer recurring summer losses as inadequate cooling systems drive away customers. He called for greater efforts to install necessary equipment and asked officials to consider including related projects in next year’s budget proposal. “People’s lives should not be determined by where they live or where they work,” Lee said.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com