Kim Dae-won scores memorable goal against Man City

"It will probably remain one of the proudest moments of my career."Gangwon FC forward Kim Dae-won spoke with a smile after scoring against English Premier League powerhouse Manchester City in a preseason friendly on Wednesday as part of the 2026 Coupang Play Series.Representing Team K League, the league's all-star squad, Kim leveled the score in the 12th minute after his side had fallen behind 1-0. Cutting in from the left edge of the penalty area, he unleashed a powerful right-footed strike that beat world-class goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma low into the corner. The Italy international got a hand to the shot but could not keep it out. Team K League eventually lost 3-1, but Kim's goal provided the night's biggest highlight for the home side."I'll remember this goal against Manchester City for a very long time," Kim said.Manchester City became the first club in Premier League history to win four consecutive league titles, claiming the championship from the 2020-21 through 2023-24 seasons. The club also completed a historic treble in 2022-23 by winning the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.Several stars, including Norway striker Erling Haaland, who played at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Ballon d'Or-winning Spanish midfielder Rodri, were left out of the tour to rest. Even so, Manchester City fielded a lineup packed with first-team regulars and demonstrated the quality that has made it one of Europe's elite clubs."Playing against a team that has won the world's toughest league really showed me the difference at the highest level," Kim said.Kim has been one of the K League 1's most productive attackers this season, ranking third with 12 goal contributions, including seven goals and five assists. After recording two goals and two assists in five league matches last month, he is also in contention for his second K League Player of the Month award of the season. "I want to carry this momentum into the league and keep performing well," he said.Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com