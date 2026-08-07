Stray Kids chase growth over chart success

"Trying something new is simply more exciting for us."That was how eight-member boy group Stray Kids explained its drive to keep experimenting musically during a press conference Thursday at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, marking the release of its 10th EP, THIS&THAT. The group said that while taking risks inevitably brings uncertainty and challenges, the lessons gained along the way make the journey worthwhile.The eight-track album, due out at 1 p.m. Friday, is led by the hip-hop-inspired title track THIS&THAT, which pairs a laid-back, confident groove with an easygoing attitude. It also includes AFTER YOU, a song built around lyrical guitar melodies. Leader Bang Chan said that after exploring a wide range of genres over the past nine years, the group wanted to reveal yet another side of Stray Kids. Changbin said the title track layers a rough, unconventional sound with the repeatedly sung phrase "This and That" to create an accessible hook. "It reflects our confidence that we can pull off just about anything," he said.From ODDINARY in 2022 through DO IT, released last November, Stray Kids became the first act to debut eight consecutive albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Seungmin said the group never begins a project with chart performance in mind. "We focus on giving our best every time," he said. "We simply hope our music reaches even more STAYs and listeners around the world."The group has also emerged as a leading contender in the newly created Best Asian Pop Music Performance category at next year's Grammy Awards after BTS recently announced it would not submit work for consideration. Asked about the possibility, Seungmin responded cautiously, saying Stray Kids has always built its music and performances around its own artistic vision rather than outside expectations. "We're grateful that K-pop is receiving so much love worldwide," he said. "We'll continue working to share the music we create with as many people as possible." Hyunjin echoed that sentiment, saying awards and records have never been the group's primary motivation. "Our biggest priority is making our fans happy and satisfied," he said.Stray Kids launched its new RUN IT world tour last month with five sold-out shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome. In the second half of the year, the group will headline its own Stray City festival in three South American cities: Bogotá, Buenos Aires and Mexico City.사지원 4g1@donga.com